Does service matter? 100% it does!

Top retailer proves it - with service awards & repeat business.

Many companies claim that good customer service and satisfaction are part of their DNA or marketing mantra. It’s easy enough to say, but when it really comes down to it, how can you believe it?

These days it’s getting harder to trust online reviews – it’s hard to tell if they’ve been written by a genuine customer or by people incentivised to write them, or a bot. And what gives companies the right to make that claim? Simply saying that you have positive customer feedback can be hard to prove.

One failsafe way is to rely on results from reputable independent consumer research companies – and that’s exactly what New Zealand appliance, bed and other home essentials retailer 100% does, and it seems to be working out for them.

For the last 8 years straight, they’ve won the coveted Consumer People’s Choice Award in the Home Appliances and Technology Retailer category, as well as being the country’s best-rated electronics retailer in the prestigious Canstar Awards, taking out the Most Satisfied Customers category for the third year in a row.

It’s these kinds of results that give companies like 100% the right to say they have a reputation for excellent customer service and satisfaction. It’s recognition to be proud of too, because to gain the Consumer People’s Choice award, a business needs to rate above average for customer satisfaction and meet a number of other performance criteria set out by Consumer.

“100% Stores have worked hard to recognise that customers are a key part of its business. Understanding what customers need is central to its success in gaining a People’s Choice Award,” says Consumer NZ Chief Executive John Duffy. “100% stores should be proud that consumers rate it highly. Its customers consistently rank its great range of products, competitive prices, and point of sale service above other providers.”

100% CEO Craig Robertson recognises the importance of good customer service, saying that “at 100%, service matters most and continues to underpin everything we do. Service extends beyond the initial transaction. It includes any delivery to the home, set up and after sales service within warranty or post the warranty period.

“I’m proud that our Store Owners continue to be recognised by their customers for the service they provide.”

So what’s the secret to winning these awards so regularly? As a business in such a competitive environment it’s often the little things like service that really make the difference. The 100% brand has been around for 25 years and some of the store owners have been serving their communities for over 60 years – they know a thing or two about service and giving their customers what they want.

This also means being able to remain competitive, offering deals on well-known leading brands at the same price, if not better, than other retailers in the market.

The fact all 47 100% stores are locally owned and operated means they can’t hide behind a faceless brand. Each store owner is accountable to their customers on a personal basis. That’s also why the owners appear in their ads – they stand by their store, and their service delivery.

With a regional presence nationwide, they understand the Kiwi psyche and what their customers need. As Robertson says: “It’s about treating people the way you’d expect to be treated. We know our customers and our staff really do go the extra mile for them.”

This leads to another way to measure good customer service, probably more valuable than awards – repeat business and customer loyalty.

While many 100% stores have generational ownership, they also see generations of customers returning. Why? Because service matters.

In this day and age of big-box retailers and the rise of mega-stores, customers can often feel unimportant and left out of the mix. So, while range and value are important, it’s people who matter most.

