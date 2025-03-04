Discussing scam safety with your kids

You don’t have to be a grown-up to fall for an online scam.

ASB Bank’s digital fraud expert Alex Hinde says: “We expect scammers to target older people who frequently shop and pay bills online. Yet children and teenagers are also at risk.”

Today’s young people have grown up with smartphones, tablets and the internet. But when it comes to online fraud, they are as vulnerable as adults. In some ways, their familiarity with technology makes them even more susceptible.

“Children can be naive, but they are also desensitised to online risk”, Hinde says. “Older people know there’s a risk with online transactions. Younger people grew up with them, so often don’t necessarily stay alert or take special care.”

Beyond the direct risks to children and teenagers, scammers may use them to get past the parent’s defences.

That’s why it’s important to talk about online safety early.

Hinde says these conversations should start as soon as children begin using the internet without constant supervision.

“That way we can embed strong, safe behaviours so that in the future they have a higher level of competency and awareness when it comes to fraud or scams.”

A good time to start is when a child needs to pay for something, like buying an app or an in-game purchase. They might ask to borrow your debit card because they’ve seen friends do the same.

Hinde warns against this. “You should never share your card details with anyone, no matter the circumstances”.

Instead, many banks, including the ASB, offer secure ways for young people to get their first debit card.

Hinde says this is a great opportunity to teach financial responsibility: “It’s a chance to say: ‘This is yours. It’s your responsibility. You must look after it.’”

Many scams targeting children mirror those aimed at adults, but they are adapted for a younger audience.

Top of the list are relationship and friendship scams. These are like adult romance scams. Fraudsters create fake profiles on social platforms or online games to connect with children.

At first, the interaction may seem harmless, but over time, scammers build trust. Eventually, they may pressure children into sharing personal information, photos, or videos—then use these to extort money or blackmail them into giving up their parents’ banking details.

Gaming scams are where fraudsters promise free digital items, upgrades or cheat codes to lure players. Clicking on links can expose personal information, banking details or even install malware.

Scams involving giveaways on social media, fake investments, and job vacancies are like scams targeting adults but reworked for younger users. They often involve fake endorsements from celebrities, leading children to hand over personal details or send money.

Hinde says the big difference between child-focused relationship scams and the adult romance scams lies in the channels where the introduction and interaction takes place.

“For older people they can start on dating apps. For younger people there’s an overlap between online spaces. It can be through gaming servers or online games with multiple players and chat rooms.”

When a child is in one of these rooms a scammer might ask: “Do you have Snapchat?” Or some other social media. They’ll switch forums and Hinde says that’s where they will get their foot in the door.

As if all this isn’t enough to contend with, young people are often targets for cyber bullying which can be distressing and have long term effects.

“Losing money is bad,” Hinde says, “but the impact on children can be even more serious. They can be blackmailed into doing things or pressure their parents to do things. It creates stress for them, their families and wider society.”

When you have the conversations, it is best if they are not accusatory or like an interrogation. Hinde says: “It’s about fostering a positive discussion and making sure that your child knows that if they ever do get in trouble, or if there is anything that’s making them uncomfortable or nervous or scared, that the best thing they could do is talk to you first as a parent or as a family member.”

As with other types of scams, there are red flags to watch for and pertinent questions a parent can ask. Hinde recommends asking children if they have recently made new friends online. “You can ask them what do you talk about, is it just the game or do you guys send pictures to each other?”

“The key is to make sure they understand that when other people contact them out of the blue and suddenly want to be their new best friend, maybe encouraging them to move to another platform, are trigger points.”

For the kids, it’s important they know when something like this happens, they can have a chat with mum, dad or another caregiver and get support.

The other obvious red flag children need to understand is to be aware that the moment anyone online talks about money, they are at risk.

How parents and caregivers can help

Hinde recommends these steps to help protect your children or teenagers when they’re online:

Encourage open communication – Make sure they feel safe coming to you if something doesn’t seem right.

Know the platforms – Understand what social media and websites your kids use and what they share.

Talk about online risks – Explain the dangers of posting their personal information and strangers who ask for money or photos. Help them recognise suspicious behaviour.

Monitor transactions – If they want to buy something online, have them check with you first. Avoid sharing your card details with them.

Use security tools – Consider parental controls or monitoring software. Many schools already use similar technology.

Check out netsafe.org.nz for more information on keeping kids safe.

Advice for children and teenagers

Be wary of strangers on the internet who ask for photos or money.

Don’t respond to bullying.

Talk to your parents, teacher or an adult that you know and trust if someone online is making you feel uncomfortable. You can also chat to Youthline – call 0800 37 66 33, text 234, or chat online at youthline.co.nz

Save evidence: screenshots, usernames and URLs. Block, unfriend and report any incidents.

If you feel very unsafe, call Police on 111.

Call your bank immediately if you think your card or banking details have been compromised.

For more information that can help you and your family stay safe from scams, head to asb.co.nz/scamhub