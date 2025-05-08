Discover the extraordinary

This article was prepared by Oceania Cruises® and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Oceania Cruises’ 2026-2027 Tropics and Exotics Collection.

If you’ve ever dreamed of exploring the world in unparalleled luxury, Oceania Cruises’ 2026-2027 Tropics & Exotics Collection is your invitation to embark on an unforgettable journey. With over 120 carefully curated itineraries, you’ll have the opportunity to visit some of the world’s most captivating destinations – all while experiencing the refined elegance and comfort of Oceania Cruises’ small, luxurious ships.

A world of wonders awaits

Whether you’re drawn to the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, the vibrant landscapes of South America, the ancient wonders of Asia, or the untamed beauty of Australia and New Zealand, our new collection has something for every traveller.

South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand

Explore the stunning islands of the South Pacific, from the vibrant coral reefs of Fiji to the breathtaking landscapes of Australia. Whether you’re discovering wildlife, indulging in world-class wines, or diving into the Great Barrier Reef, each moment is designed for discovery and relaxation.

Polynesian Playgrounds (14 days): Dress like a local in Bora Bora during a visit to a pareo house, or Tahitian garment shop, where you’ll browse a selection of brightly dyed cloths and learn how to shape them into a sarong (departs Honolulu, October 5, 2026).

Caribbean, Panama Canal and Mexico

Sail aboard one of Oceania Cruises’ intimate ships as you explore both beloved hotspots and hidden gems like St. Kitts, Bonaire, and Guadeloupe. Relax on pristine beaches, trek through lush rainforests, or snorkel in crystal-clear waters—the choice is yours.

Maya to Island Heritage (12 Days): Absorb the timeless Maya heritage found along the Western Caribbean, home to impressive pyramidal temples and enduring pre-Columbian traditions, and dip into the warm, aquamarine waters of several island favourites (departs Miami, January 4, 2026).

South America

Experience the stunning contrasts of South America. Lose yourself in the electric energy of Rio de Janeiro, sip world-class wines in Montevideo, cruise the legendary Amazon River, or marvel at the breathtaking beauty of Patagonia.

Amazon to Caribbean Gems (19 Days): Experience the lush, rarely seen world neighbouring the Amazon River, with an exceptional selection of locales along this iconic waterway, then appreciate visits to a sun-drenched collection of Caribbean islands (departs Bridgetown, January 27, 2026).

Asia & Africa

Experience Oceania Cruises on nearly 30 sailings ranging from nine to 24 days around Asia & Africa. Witness the dazzling lights of Hong Kong, soak in the serene beauty of Boracay Island, or uncover the mysteries of the Arabian Desert.

Graceful Pagodas (14 days): Delight in the poise and grandeur of the Far East, where temples flanked by manicured gardens invite exploration, and timeless traditions such as tea ceremonies and gravity-defying acrobatics bring wonder (departs Seoul, February 21, 2026).

Exceptional luxury at sea

Every Oceania Cruises voyage offers Your World Included™, featuring unparalleled value. Gourmet speciality dining, shipboard gratuities, Unlimited Starlink® Wi-Fi, laundry services and so much more all included!

The ultimate adventure: around the world in 180 days

For those seeking the journey of a lifetime, the 2027 Around the World Cruise aboard Oceania Vista is an extraordinary opportunity. Departing January 6, 2027, this 180-day odyssey from Miami to Southampton will take you across continents, cultures, and time zones. Prefer a shorter adventure? Choose from 30 Grand Voyages, ranging from 17 to 68 days, designed to explore specific regions in-depth.

With Oceania Cruises, every journey is designed to awaken your curiosity, indulge your senses, and create memories that last a lifetime. Explore the world – your way.

For more information Call 0800 625 691, Visit OceaniaCruises.com or contact your travel advisor

