Des Smith honoured at Ray White Awards

Des Smith and his team are honoured at the Ray White New Zealand Awards, joined by Ray White Group Managing Director Dan White (left) and Ray White NZ CEO Daniel Coulson (right).

This story has been prepared by Ray White Kemeys Brother and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Top performers gather as Des Smith reaches new business milestones.

In a ceremony held at Spark Arena, Auckland, Des Smith, a leading agent at Ray White Kemeys Brothers, secured his place among New Zealand’s top real estate professionals at the 2024 Ray White New Zealand Awards.

The event, attended by over 1300 Ray White members, celebrated the industry’s best, with Smith earning recognition as No 2 in the country for business growth and placing 12th overall in the national rankings.

Des’s journey in real estate has been one of consistent growth and client-focused service. This year, his efforts were recognised with the Chairman’s Elite Status, an honour bestowed upon only the top 3% of Ray White agents in the Australasian region. This accolade underscores not just his sales prowess but his strategic approach to real estate in New Zealand’s dynamic market.

Des Smith (left) celebrates his success with Kemeys Brothers Managing Director Elliot Kemeys (middle) and Marketing Director Chip McCabe (right), who was also awarded Marketing Individual of the Year.

Des’s commitment extends beyond the professional sphere. Last year, his dedication to community service was acknowledged when he was awarded the Community Individual of the Year. His involvement with local charities, sports clubs, and various fundraising initiatives has not only enhanced his reputation but has also deeply rooted him within the community fabric.

Elliot Kemeys, Managing Director at Ray White Kemeys Brothers, commented, “Des exemplifies the ideal blend of professional excellence and community spirit. His achievements in sales and his contributions to community welfare truly embody our company’s ethos.”

The success at the awards was not solely individual. Ray White Kemeys Brothers itself was awarded with the Chairman’s Elite Business Status, highlighting its position as one of New Zealand’s premier real estate agencies. Additionally, Chip McCabe, the agency’s Marketing Director, was named Marketing Individual of the Year, reflecting the innovative marketing strategies that set the agency apart.

As Ray White Kemeys Brothers continues to thrive, the collective accolades of Des and his colleagues illustrate a firm that’s not only growing in market share but also in influence. With Des’s trajectory, there’s a palpable anticipation that he might soon claim the title of the number one Ray White agent, an unbelievable achievement for a humble Wainuiomata lad.