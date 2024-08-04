Crunchy Bacon Onion Rings

When you’re settling in with friends to watch a game there’s nothing quite as tasty as these crunchy morsels.
Farmland Bacon onion rings
Ingredients:
Method
- In a bowl combine the sugar, paprika and garlic powder.
- Cut the onion into 5 thin sliced whole rings. Push out the inner slices of each onion ring only keeping two larger outer slices. Wrap the Farmland bacon around the onion ring. One slice of bacon will cover approximately half the onion ring. Wrap another slice of bacon around the onion ring to cover completely. Secure the bacon with a toothpick.
- Toss the bacon wrapped onion ring in the sugar mixture.
- Repeat until each onion ring has been covered.
- Place onto a baking tray. Bake at 180 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden and crispy.
- Remove from the oven and serve.