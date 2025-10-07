Cost of Bowel Cancer Screening in New Zealand

Bowel cancer claims over 1200 New Zealand lives each year.

Bowel cancer claims over 1200 New Zealand lives each year, making it the country’s second-deadliest cancer. Yet, it is also one of the most preventable and treatable cancers when detected early. Screening plays a critical role in saving lives and reducing the financial burden on our health system.

The average cost of a bowel screening test in the public system is just $50-$60 per person, compared to a private colonoscopy which can range between $2000 and $6500 depending on complexity (RNZ, 2025). Despite the clear benefits of early detection, recent changes to Government screening eligibility have raised equity concerns. Lowering the general screening age from 60 to 58 cost approximately $36 million over four years (RNZ, 2025). However, this adjustment ended earlier screening access for Māori and Pasifika aged 50 and over – the very populations with some of the highest rates of early-onset bowel cancer.

Meanwhile, resource constraints have delayed colonoscopies for 850 high-risk patients, highlighting staffing shortages and system capacity pressures (RNZ, 2025). Research indicates that lowering the screening age to 50 nationwide could save around $98 per person through avoided treatment costs and improved health outcomes (ResearchGate, 2025). With bowel cancer increasingly affecting younger populations, especially Māori, timely and inclusive investment in screening is critical.

Why early detection matters

When bowel cancer is found early, treatment is far more effective, and survival rates can exceed 90%. Delays in diagnosis often mean more invasive treatment, higher costs, and poorer outcomes. That’s why access to timely screening and specialist care is essential for every New Zealander. Screening is not just a health decision – it could be a life-saving one.

Nationwide access to specialist care

