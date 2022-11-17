China: historic battle against poverty

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Liangjiahe village, Wen'anyi township, Yanchuan county, Yan'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Ning)

Relocation & revitalisation see 100m people lifted out of poverty.

China says it has won "the largest battle against poverty in human history", according to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party and President of China.

In a report he delivered to the 20th National Congress of the CPC, Xi said: "A total of 832 impoverished counties and close to 100 million poor rural residents have been lifted out of poverty, and, among them, more than 9.6m poverty-stricken people have been relocated from inhospitable areas.

"We have, once and for all, resolved the problem of absolute poverty in China, making significant contributions to the cause of global poverty reduction."

Xi Jinping visits people in Liangjiahe village, Wen'anyi township, Yanchuan county, Yan'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Feb. 13, 2015. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Xi has taken a personal interest in alleviating poverty, having visited almost all the most poverty-stricken areas in China since the 18th national congress, including Liangjiahe village in northwest China's Shaanxi Province – a place where Xi lived and worked in Liangjiahe village for seven years as an "educated youth".

His first landlord was Liu Jinlian, who is now 72 years old. Her old cave maintains its original appearance, but great changes have taken place in her life. "Now, we have adequate food and clothing, and life is much better than before," Liu said.

Liangjiahe used to be a barren village on a loess plateau. In 2015, the village established a collectively-owned rural culture and tourism company to promote poverty alleviation through the development of rural tourism.

Liu, like many other villagers, became an employee of the company, receiving a monthly salary. In addition, she runs a shop where she sells local specialties, including shoe pads, dates, and coarse cereals. "I earned up to 10,000 yuan (about US$1,368) in my best year," Liu said.

Thanks to the development of rural tourism, some villagers run agri-tainment facilities, while others find jobs near home, for example, as shuttle bus drivers. Liangjiahe village has received 6.57m tourists since 2015, generating a tourism revenue of 120 million yuan.

It has also become an important national centre for the growing of apples, developing an apple planting industry and promoting the refined management and high-quality development of the industry in recent years. The thriving apple industry has helped many apple growers and impoverished people shake off poverty and march toward prosperity.

"The apples grown here taste nice and are popular nationwide," said Wang Hongrong, a native apple grower. Wang previously cultivated corn and millet, earning a small income, until he decided to plant apple trees, which have brought him wealth. "I grow over 10 mu (about 0.67 hectares) of apple trees. I can earn as much as 110,000 to 120,000 yuan a year. Compared to before, life is considerably better."

Photo shows Wang Hongrong, a local villager in Liangjiahe village, working in an apple orchard. (People's Daily Online/Liu Ning)

Meanwhile Liu Li has also seen a major upturn in her fortunes because of China's emphasis on poverty alleviation – and she says everything has changed thanks to China's relocation program.

Liu used to live in Xihaigu, an extremely impoverished mountainous area in Ningxia. Xihaigu was long deemed "uninhabitable" due to its barren land and lack of water resources. Back then, Liu and her husband often carried water buckets through the night along rocky, winding trails in the mountains and had to wait for half an hour to load a bucket of water. She used to complain that there wasn't enough water to wash her clothes or hair.

Nine years ago, Liu's family of four, along with more than 100 other villagers, relocated from their homes to Yuanlong village in Minning, a resettlement township jointly built by southeast China's Fujian Province and Ningxia at Xi's suggestion on the sands of a Gobi desert more than 20 years ago.

The local government offered each relocated family a two-room house installed with faucets. After entering her home for the first time, the first thing Liu did was turn on a faucet. "I saw hope in my life the instant I saw running water from the faucet," she says.

Industries such as mushroom farming, breeding, e-commerce, and wine are booming in the 60,000-person township, helping fatten the pockets of locals. The per capita disposable income of villagers in the township increased 32 times to about 16,000 yuan in 2021 from 500 yuan in 1997.

Photo shows Liu Li (L) working in a workshop of a wine producer at Mining township, Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

The eastern foot of nearby Helan Mountain is regarded as a "golden zone" for wine grapes, leveraging Minning's unique geographical and climate advantages. At present, the township has a total of 80,000 mu of grape vines, with an annual grape output of 26,000 tonnes, providing stable jobs and sources of income for locals.

Vineyards have played a key role in bringing wealth to relocated residents, including Liu. She found a job at Minning's Chateau Lilan winery in the township, performing so well, she was promoted to workshop director. Liu and her husband now earn over 10,000 yuan per month. They expanded their home, building four more rooms and a garage in the courtyard, and bought a new personal computer and car.

Liu says the policy of relocating impoverished people from inhospitable areas marked a turning point in her life, and opened another door for her: "In the past, I was 'trapped' in the deep mountains, and the road ahead looked very bleak. Now, I make money through my own efforts and I have value to others. I owe much of my happy life today to this era."