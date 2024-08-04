Chicken Burger with a Twist

The juicy chicken fillet burger is doused in teriyaki sauce on a bed of tasty sesame slaw and topped with grilled pineapple sandwiched in the fluffy bread. A delightfully Asian twist on a chicken burger.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Ingredients:
Method
- Cook the chicken burgers in the oven according to the packet instructions.
- Slice the pineapple horizontally in four 1 cm thick rounds. Cut off the peel and remove the core using a round cookie cutter or a teaspoon to make rings. Heat a griddle with a little spray oil and grill the pineapple rings until deliciously charred. Keep warm.
- Toss cabbage and spring onion together with the sesame dressing.Set aside.
- Five minutes before the chicken burger cooking time finishes, slice the burger buns and place them in the oven to warm.
- To build the burger; Smear some teriyaki sauce on the bottom bun. Top with the dressed slaw, then the chicken burger. On goes a pineapple ring, drizzle more teriyaki sauce and top with the bun.
- Enjoy straight away with plenty of serviettes! .