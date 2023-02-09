Celebration mode: A stay at Hilton sets the scene for good times

Photo / Supplied.

When it comes time to marking a moment – be it a significant birthday, a special anniversary, a family reunion, or any milestone worthy of a knees-up – choosing the right place to stay can make all the difference between ordinary and extraordinary. Hilton hotels are spread across the breadth of the country, each with their own unique character and choice of facilities, designed to give you the space you need to celebrate in style, leaving you with indelible memories truly worthy of the occasion.

From the moment you arrive at your chosen Hilton Hotels & Resort or DoubleTree by Hilton property, it’s easy to set the mood to celebration mode with consistent and friendly service whenever you need it. Confirmed connecting rooms, too, if needed, mean an effortless flow for quality time with your troops. And that’s all before you get to the signature facilities, which add excitement, style and finesse to your merrymaking.

If it’s a dramatic city scape you’re after, Hilton Auckland’s location is a good-looking crowd-pleaser. Set on the waterfront, the views alone create immediate ambience. From the bow suite here you can sit and gaze out at the water on one side, then, come night time, clink glasses with the twinkling lights of the city as a backdrop on the other. Sea views also set the scene for a celebratory vibes at the Bellini Bar & Lounge, where you can indulge in an afternoon tea or take a seat by the fireplace for a delightful cocktail or two. When it comes to dining out, Fish restaurant is known for its sustainable seafood - enjoy it on the private deck, for a sumptuous meal with a view.

For a more rural retreat, DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka, just a 25 minute drive south of Auckland, has more culinary treats on offer. Its Ethereal Artisan Kitchen prides itself on a paddock to plate ethos, with delectable ingredients sourced from local farms in the nearby regions. And its Horseshoe Bar offers a convivial space to share in its crafted drinks experience, open morning to night. A dip in the year-round outdoor heated pool helps round out the fun times.

Chateau on the Park Christchurch, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel concocts some killer cocktails at The Den Bar, its speakeasy style bar hidden in the heart of the hotel. The gorgeous Canterbury architecture of this idyllic spot and its manicured garden lawns have made this site particularly popular for weddings. You can let the romance continue on five acres of verdant gardens where, at your request, the hotel chef can arrange a private picnic.

For some resort-style accommodations, the heritage Hilton Lake Taupo, with its 19th-century Victorian charm, checks every box. Luxuriate in the many amenities including swimming pools, tennis courts and a fitness centre. And then soak up the magnificence of Lake Taupo from the restaurant balcony, with a menu created by celebrity chef Gareth Stewart. With its spectacular setting, the great vibes build to a crescendo at outdoor entertainment area.

At the end of the day, of course, Hilton stakes its stellar reputation on excellently appointed, super stylish, comfortable rooms for a splendid night’s sleep. Choose a spa suite to soak up the atmosphere, don a fluffy white gown, order room service, or raise a glass of something bubbly – whatever locale you choose, there’s space enough to make your stay truly special with Hilton.