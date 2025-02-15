Canopy Imaging’s patient-first approach a winning recipe

This article was prepared by Canopy Healthcare and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

The Canopy Healthcare team is unwavering in its commitment to delivering integrated, patient-first care across diagnostic imaging, cancer care and specialist breast services including surgery. The recent appointment of Dr Claudia Wyss as their new chief executive, marks an exciting chapter in their journey to redefine healthcare excellence in New Zealand.

Wyss has stepped into the role following Tony Moffatt’s excellent 13-year tenure and transition to the Canopy Healthcare board. Wyss’ distinguished career spans executive, board, and consulting roles in New Zealand and internationally. She brings not only extensive leadership experience but also a deep understanding of patient needs as a medically trained professional. Her expertise aligns seamlessly with Canopy Healthcare’s mission to provide high-quality, connected healthcare solutions that put patients at the heart of everything they do.

Reflecting on her new role, Wyss shares her vision: “I am delighted to join Canopy Healthcare, an organisation that truly prioritises a seamless and patient-centric approach to care. From diagnostic imaging to cancer treatment and beyond, our integrated services ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care throughout their journey. I look forward to working with the talented team at Canopy Healthcare to continue enhancing healthcare services that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

Canopy Imaging: a patient-first approach

Canopy Imaging’s unwavering dedication to patient wellbeing sets it apart from traditional healthcare philosophies. The Canopy Imaging team has long embraced a patient-first ethos, ensuring that every stage of the patient journey is seamless, supportive, and focused on comfort. Innovation and care through a patient-first lens make a tangible difference in patient experience.

Being in an unfamiliar clinical environment can heighten anxiety and fear for patients. At Canopy Imaging, the team strives to alleviate these emotions by integrating innovative and sometimes unconventional interior design elements that provide moments of surprise and delight. These thoughtful touches serve as soothing distractions, ultimately creating a more pleasant experience during a patient’s time with them.

Beyond calming lighting features and carefully selected colour and texture choices, Canopy Imaging clinics incorporate stunning local landscapes and familiar imagery to foster a sense of reassurance and familiarity. A prime example is the recently opened Kerikeri clinic, where innovation and patient-first principles are taken to a new level. Here, the MRI machine has been transformed to resemble a classic 1950s Kiwi caravan, creating a less intimidating and more inviting experience. The art-covered fibreglass facade, designed by Auckland creative agency Toast in collaboration with signage company Airborne Signs, brings a sense of nostalgia and warmth to an otherwise clinical setting.

The walls of the MRI room feature large-scale images of Northland’s scenic beauty, reinforcing the connection between nature and wellbeing. Inspired by the region’s popularity as a holiday destination, this design ensures that patients undergoing scans feel more at ease. Other Canopy Imaging clinics also showcase stunning local landscapes and images of rongoā, such as kawakawa, to further emphasise the link between nature and healing.

From the moment patients walk through the doors of a Canopy Imaging clinic, they are welcomed by an environment designed to feel inviting and calming rather than sterile and clinical.

The combination of an organisation already dedicated to patient-first innovation and integrated healthcare services, alongside the leadership, vision, and experience of Wyss, marks an exciting future for Canopy Healthcare. Wyss’ appointment signals a new era of growth, innovation, and excellence in patient care across New Zealand.

About Canopy Healthcare

Canopy Healthcare is a leading provider of integrated healthcare services including diagnostic imaging, cancer treatment and care, breast diagnostics and surgery, dedicated to delivering patient-centred care through innovation and excellence. Our network of healthcare professionals is committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care tailored to the unique needs of every patient.