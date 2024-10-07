How tradies can save time and money with tax automation.

This story was prepared by Afirmo and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

In the very competitive construction sector world, every minute and dollar count. With increasing competition and tightening profit margins, efficiency is a necessity. Enter Afirmo, the New Zealand software game-changer in the financial management landscape swiftly revolutionising how self-employed tradies handle their finances.

By signing up for digital tools to automate and streamline financial management, self-employed tradespeople are building smarter, not harder. The result is a more efficient, cost-effective approach to managing their finances, allowing them to focus on growing their business and delivering top-notch service to their clients.

The construction sector has seen a notable shift towards digital solutions, with more tradespeople who own their own businesses turning to technology to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

This trend is particularly evident in financial management. Traditional bookkeeping and accounting methods are rapidly being replaced by sophisticated, all-inclusive digital tools that offer a one-stop solution for everything from invoicing to tax compliance.

Afirmo stands at the forefront of this transformation.

Unlike conventional platforms like Xero and Hnry, Afirmo is offering up a comprehensive suite of services designed specifically for self-employed tradespeople on the move. This all-in-one platform introduces significant time and cost savings for them. In addition, Xero does not offer tax support and Hnry only caters to sole traders – Afirmo is a tax and accounting solution and caters to sole traders, companies and partnerships. One of the standout features of Afirmo is its tax automation capability. The process of filing tax returns can be a daunting task, often plagued by errors and missed deadlines.

Robert Rolls, Afirmo CEO says “Using automated tax software solutions like Afirmo, changes the game by ensuring accuracy and timeliness, allowing tradespeople to focus on what they do best – getting on the tools – building and fixing, rather than crunching numbers in the office”.

Robert Rolls - Afirmo Founder and CEO

“If you’re a self-employed tradesperson looking to take control of your financial management, now is the time to explore the benefits of Afirmo. Save time, save money, and build smarter with the power of tax automation” says Rolls.

By automating tax compliance, Afirmo minimises the risk for self-employed tradespeople of costly tax filing mistakes and penalties. The platform’s design makes it easy to track expenses, categorise transactions, and generate detailed financial reports. This seamless integration means all financial data is up-to-date and readily accessible, simplifying the tax filing process.

For self-employed tradespeople, time is literally money. The hours spent grappling with financial paperwork can be redirected towards billable work, when adopting platforms like Afirmo. By automating routine tasks, tradies can reclaim valuable time, enhancing productivity and boosting their bottom line.

Afirmo’s all-inclusive accountant services are designed to offer better value compared to traditional accounting options. The platform provides a full suite of services at a competitive price, making it an attractive alternative for small business owners looking to optimise their financial management without breaking the bank.

The shift towards automation for self-employed tradespeople is part of a broader trend focused on efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Self-employed tradespeople increasingly demand business tools that not only save them time, but also reduce their operational costs. Afirmo co-founder Mary Fitzgerald says, “Afirmo’s innovative approach aligns with these evolving needs, making it a crucial ally for those looking to stay ahead of the curve”.

Mary Fitzgerald - Afirmo Co Founder and CCO

For more information, visit afirmo.com.