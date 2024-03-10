Commercial landlords driven by ‘productive & sustainable’ properties.

Like an argosy – a flotilla of ships moving as one – our strength comes from our balanced approach to building a better future for our tenants, our people, our investors, and the communities we are part of.

As one of New Zealand’s largest commercial landlords, we own, develop and manage a portfolio of quality industrial, office and large format retail properties worth over $2.2 billion. The diversity of our properties is at the heart of everything we do, allowing us to find unique growth opportunities, manage risks and keep up with the changing needs of our tenants.

For us the goal has always been more than just achieving financial returns. We believe in building a better future that all our stakeholders can enjoy.

We know our buildings are more than just spaces. They are productive environments that enable our family of 150+ tenants, and their people, to grow and succeed. We work in partnership with tenants to deliver the facilities they need to prosper, today and for tomorrow.

For us, and many of our tenants, a better future also means a more sustainable future. We are committed to reducing our impact on the planet by leading the market in converting existing properties into green buildings.

Retrofitting an existing building is more sustainable, and better for the environment, than demolishing it and building a new one in its place. The result is a double positive impact – one more green building in the world and one less non-green building.

Green buildings incorporate eco-friendly features like efficient air-conditioning, double-glazing, recycled and repurposed materials, rain gardens, smart-LED lighting with sensor controls, high performance facades, solar panels, EV charging amenities, and modern end of trip facilities that allow tenants to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Watch here: Building a Better Future for NZ

These modern, innovative and energy-efficient spaces help tenants reduce their operating costs, deliver healthier environments for their people, reduce absenteeism, increase productivity and support them to achieve their sustainability aspirations.

We have 14 Green-rated buildings in our portfolio, more than any other listed landlord in New Zealand. In addition, at 32 per cent we are well on the way to having at least 50 per cent of our buildings green-rated by 2031.

Our vision of a better future also sees the communities we live in thriving as. That’s why we foster long-term community partnerships with Keystone Trust, Pillars, Variety, The Spirit of Adventure Trust and Surf Lifesaving. These are all organisations who, like us, work hard to ensure a better future for more New Zealanders.

And we pride ourselves on the valued relationships we have with our investors. We provide them with a diverse exposure to growing local property sectors while delivering reliable returns that make investors feel their money is in safe hands.

At Argosy, we believe in maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and quality, while never compromising our ethics and principles. After all, that’s why our stakeholders choose to build a better future with us.

For more information: argosy.co.nz

Watch here: Building a Better Future for our investors