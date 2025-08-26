Buddha’s light shines over in Aotearoa

Ms Yaping Qiao successfully led a transformative Dharma Assembly in Auckland.

This advocacy advertisement was prepared by New Zealand Buddhism Association Charitable Trust and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

From July 11-13, 2025, Ms Yaping Qiao – known as Lien Hua Tung Tzu and the spiritual successor of Master Jun Hong Lu, a renowned Buddhist leader and World Peace Ambassador – successfully led a transformative Dharma Assembly in Auckland.

The assembly drew practitioners from New Zealand, Australia, Europe, North America, and Asia, united in devotion and compassion. In an atmosphere of peace and joy, Ms Qiao began with a verse that captured the spirit of the assembly:

“Buddhist affinity gathers in New Zealand,

Men and women of virtue come to form sacred bonds.

Buddha’s light shines across the Dharma realm,

Dharma joy fills the heart with ease and clarity.”

Her Dharma teaching emphasised that inner peace leads to global harmony: “Through Chan, people’s hearts are at peace, so will be the world.” Her words, simple yet profound, resonated deeply with attendees.

Ms Qiao illustrated Buddhist principles through compelling stories. She spoke of a compassionate plane crash survivor in India who had rescued over 500 stray animals, affirming the karmic truth that “a household that accumulates virtue will surely enjoy blessings”. She warned against taking life and highlighted how a single compassionate thought can bring peace.

She also mentioned a high school in Huanggang, Hubei – known as a “Gaokao dream factory,” referring to China’s national university entrance exam – which urged students to adopt a vegetarian diet before the final exams. Drawing on Einstein’s vegetarianism, she advocated for benefits of a compassionate diet.

To address modern psychological struggles, Ms Qiao used the metaphor of a “monkey trap” to illustrate how attachment breeds suffering. She encouraged attendees to seek peace within and embrace the wisdom of “letting go”. The story of stonemason Cui Mingyuan, who forgave a 30-year-old grudge, served as a powerful example of how compassion can heal and liberate.

On filial piety, Ms Qiao shared touching stories and outlined four levels of devotion – from caring for parents’ physical needs to helping them awaken spiritually – emphasising that honouring one’s parents is the true source of blessings.

Continuing Master Lu’s tradition of Totem Reading, Ms Qiao compassionately guided over 10 practitioners, revealing karmic causes behind life challenges and offering paths to transformation. Her responses to questions from attendees across regions inspired gratitude and renewed faith.

The assembly concluded with heartfelt prayers for world peace. More than a spiritual event, it was a radiant manifestation of Buddhist wisdom in the South Pacific. Ms Qiao’s teachings – like clear spring water – cleansed worldly concerns and illuminated paths to compassion, forgiveness, filial devotion, and inner peace.

In today’s complex world, her message offered clarity and hope, guiding hearts toward a more harmonious and virtuous society. The light of the Buddha shone brightly in Aotearoa, leaving a lasting imprint of peace and spiritual awakening.