Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advocacy Advertorial by New Zealand Buddhism Association Charitable Trust

New Zealand Buddhism Association Charitable Trust

Buddha’s light shines over in Aotearoa


Ms Yaping Qiao successfully led a transformative Dharma Assembly in Auckland.

This advocacy advertisement was prepared by New Zealand Buddhism Association Charitable Trust and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

From July 11-13, 2025, Ms Yaping Qiao – known as Lien Hua Tung Tzu and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save