Bring out your “inner child”

National Transport & Toy Museum, Wanaka - Central Otago region.

National Transport & Toy Museum has 70,000 toys & 20 aircraft.

Ever dreamed of stepping into a real-life treasure trove? Then, the National Transport & Toy Museum in Wanaka is the place for you!

This incredible spot, right next to Wanaka Airport, is jam-packed with history and nostalgia, guaranteed to spark joy in anyone who visits. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a toy collector, or just looking for a fun day out with the family, this museum is a must-visit place if you’re around Wanaka.

About the museum

Imagine a place bursting with history and enough toys to make your childhood dreams come true! That’s the National Transport & Toy Museum in Wanaka. It all started over 50 years ago when a collector named Gerald Rhodes decided to share his passion. Now, thanks to him and his family, the museum boasts one of the biggest collections of transport memorabilia in the whole Southern Hemisphere. We’re talking over 600 vehicles, from shiny classic cars to fire engines and even military machines! And that’s not all – there are also 20 aircraft and a staggering 70,000+ toys waiting to take you on a trip down memory lane.

What to see

· Over 600 vehicles – discover an array of classic and vintage cars, from early Fords to luxurious limousines that once graced the streets of Christchurch as mayoral vehicles.

· 20 historical aircraft – explore a variety of aircraft, including the rare Hamilton Jet and the iconic Fokker F27-120 Friendship plane, allowing a peek into New Zealand’s aviation history.

· Over 70,000 toys collection and more – the toy collection is a trip down memory lane, featuring everything from antique dolls and classic LEGO sets to extensive displays of Star Wars and Barbie memorabilia.

Services provided

The museum not only showcases these remarkable collections but also offers a nostalgic toy shop, filled with collectables and gifts. This shop is one of the largest of its kind in New Zealand, making it a paradise for collectors and children alike.

Activities and Amenities

● Interactive Exhibits: Climb aboard historic aircraft, engage with interactive displays, and even take control of a simulated anti-aircraft gun.

● Play Areas: Both indoor and outdoor play areas are available, making it a perfect spot for children to enjoy.

● Events and Workshops: Regularly scheduled events and workshops offer hands-on experiences with themes ranging from transportation history to toy making.

Why visit?

Our museum provides a unique glimpse into the past, with rare and exceptional items that cannot be found elsewhere. Whether it’s the vintage ambiance, the educational value, or the sheer joy of exploring childhood memories, the museum offers something for everyone. It’s an all-weather, family-friendly activity that combines education with entertainment.

Plan your visit

The museum is open every day from 8.30am to 5om, except on Christmas Day. Located just a short drive from central Wanaka and within an hour’s drive from Queenstown, it is a convenient destination for a day trip or part of a longer journey through the beautiful Central Otago region.

Admission details:

● Adults: $22.00

● Seniors (65+): $19.00

● Children under 18: $6.00, and those under 5 years are free.

● Family Pass (2 adults and up to 4 children): $50.00

Discover the National Transport & Toy Museum where every corner holds a story, and every visit inspires a new appreciation for the ingenuity and creativity of the past. Join us for a journey through time and make memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information, please explore our website: National Transport & Toy Museum.