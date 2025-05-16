Big news for Kiwi farmers’ tyres

This article was prepared by Tyreline Distributors Limited and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Tyreline Distributors Limited (Tyreline) is pleased to announce the inclusion of GRI Tyres in its portfolio, bringing high-performance agricultural, construction, and material handling tyres to the New Zealand market. This strategic partnership aligns with Tyreline’s commitment to offering premium products to meet the evolving needs of its customers across multiple industries.

Founded with a focus on supplying agricultural tyres, Tyreline has a deep-rooted history in supporting New Zealand’s farming and agricultural communities. From its beginnings operating out of a hay barn in Te Awamutu, the company has grown into a trusted provider of tyres across diverse industries, reflecting its commitment to innovation and customer service.

Founded in 2002, GRI Tyres is a global leader in high-grade specialty tyres headquartered in Sri Lanka, recognised for manufacturing specialty tyres using high-quality natural rubber. The brand supplies tyres to over 70 countries worldwide, catering to demanding sectors such as agriculture, construction, and material handling. GRI’s sustainable manufacturing practices, including advanced facilities and environment-friendly processes, emphasise environmental responsibility.

“We are thrilled to add GRI to our portfolio,” said Grant Rushbrooke, Managing Director of Tyreline Distributors Limited. “GRI’s focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability aligns with our values. This partnership enables us to provide a broader range of tyres and strengthens our position in the New Zealand market.”

Since its founding in 1987, Tyreline has grown from humble beginnings into a full-service importer and wholesaler with multiple warehouses across Hamilton, Auckland, and Christchurch. With the addition of GRI, Tyreline aims to enhance its product offerings, providing solutions for customers in agriculture, construction, and industrial sectors.

GRI’s product lineup includes radial agricultural tyres designed for better fuel efficiency and durability, solid material handling tyres, and robust construction tyres that perform in rough environments.

“GRI’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and innovative products will provide New Zealand businesses with high-performing, environmentally conscious tyre solutions,” said Barry Guildford, Global Commercial Director of GRI. “We are excited to partner with Tyreline to expand our presence in New Zealand.”

About Tyreline Distributors Limited

Tyreline Distributors Limited is a family-owned tyre importer and wholesaler that has been serving New Zealand for over 30 years. With a focus on customer service and quality products, Tyreline works with leading global brands to supply premium tyres across New Zealand.

About GRI Tyres

GRI (Global Rubber Industries) is a leading manufacturer of premium specialty tyres, delivering advanced tyre solutions globally. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, GRI is committed to meeting the evolving needs of the agriculture, construction, and material handling segments. GRI concentrates on pushing the boundaries of specialty tyre technology to meet the dynamic needs of its customers around the world. GRI is devoted to sustainability, environmental responsibility and minimising its carbon footprint. The company has operations in 13 countries, sales in over 70 countries worldwide, and continues to expand its specialty tyre production and mixing plants in Sri Lanka.

For more information visit Tyreline.co.nz