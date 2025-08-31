Beverley’s legacy of hope

This article was prepared by the Cancer Society and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

For Beverley, cancer has been a constant thread in her life, starting with the loss of her mum to breast cancer in 1986 and husband to melanoma in 2013.

“We went on holiday in 2012 … came back and he got diagnosed with cancer. In October of 2012, he had his stomach, his spleen, and his oesophagus removed. He died a year later.”

Just six months after the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Beverley was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a full mastectomy and remained cancer free for several years.

Then in December 2021 on her late husband’s birthday she was told the cancer had returned, this time as secondary breast cancer.

“I thought I was having heart attacks... And I was then diagnosed with cancer in the sternum and in my spine.”

Beverley was shocked but determined to fight it.

Her treatment included eight-hour sessions of chemotherapy where she’d read or knit to pass the time.

“I’m still on the treatment. Not the full chemo... but injections. At one point I lost my fingernails and toenails… had ulcers on my oesophagus, stomach, and intestines. It’s not an easy journey by any means. I’m still here. And I’m still happy.”

Knitting has become both therapy and purpose. Beverley is part of Busy Fingers, a community group based at St George’s Presbyterian Church.

“We have up to 30 ladies and last year we gave 2000 pieces away. A lot of it goes to the Cancer Society and the hospital. I knit because that helps the fingers move, and I go walking every morning to make the feet work. But it’s a double win… I am able to gift it to those in need.”

Throughout her cancer journey Beverley has received expert advice and comfort through a support nurse from the Cancer Society.

“The Cancer Society’s support has been a valuable part of my journey. Naomi, to check in on me and see if there is anything I may need… It’s been lovely. I think it’s very good. It gives you a positive feeling that someone’s there.”

Inspired by the impact cancer has had in her own life and the support she received, Beverley has chosen to leave a gift in her Will to the Cancer Society. “My reason for doing that is because of both my mum and husband… I’m passionate about trying to improve the research… things that can help other people. It’s not a big amount, but it’s an amount that will do something. Just something to say, I appreciate what you’ve done for me. Every amount helps, whether it’s big or small, it makes a difference.”

Beverley’s generosity reflects her gratitude, hope and desire to make a real difference for others affected by cancer. By choosing to give a gift in her Will to the Cancer Society she is helping to ensure that other New Zealand families facing cancer can find the free care, support, and hope they need, as well as funding crucial cancer research.