Best forex demo accounts in NZ

A guide to top Forex demo accounts & why they are rated so highly.

Selecting the ideal forex demo account is essential for New Zealand traders aiming to improve their trading skills in a risk-free environment. Our top picks for 2024 include the best forex brokers in New Zealand, all locally regulated by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) and offering realistic market conditions to practise forex trading.

1. BlackBull Markets - Best Broker & Forex Demo Accounts Overall

Founded in 2014 in Auckland, BlackBull Markets provides the best range of trading platforms for NZ traders including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView, BlackBull CopyTrader, and BlackBull Shares.

In addition to offering a superior suite of demo accounts on these platforms, it was also named the lowest spread forex broker in NZ and the best MT4 broker for New Zealand traders for 2024.

BlackBull Markets Demo Accounts

BlackBull Markets provides versatile demo account systems on multiple trading platforms, including MT4 and MT5. Traders can explore forex trading using virtual funds, with the initial balance set at $100,000, which can be adjusted by contacting support.

The demo accounts last for 30 days, though extensions may be granted on a case-by-case basis. Importantly, no restrictions exist on the number of demo accounts one can open. This flexibility benefits traders who wish to test different strategies without the high risk of trading via a live account.

All features are available in the demo accounts, including algorithmic trading with Expert Advisors (EAs), providing a realistic and enriching trading simulation that mirrors live market conditions.

About BlackBull Markets

BlackBull Markets offers a variety of features to cater to different trading needs and preferences:

● ECN Standard Account: Offers commission-free forex spreads from 0.8 pips with no minimum deposit, making it ideal for beginners.

● ECN Prime Account: Features low spreads from 0.1 pips and a commission of $3 per side, suitable for high-volume traders with a minimum deposit of $2,000.

● ECN Institutional Account: Provides the tightest spreads from 0.0 pips and a commission of $2 per side, designed for experienced traders with a minimum deposit of $20,000.

All accounts provide access to a vast range of financial markets, including forex, shares, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities, with a maximum leverage of 500:1 for major currency pairs.

Trading efficiency is enhanced by ultra-fast execution speeds via Equinix servers in London and New York. BlackBull also includes an ad-free TradingView Pro subscription, comprehensive educational resources, and 24/7 customer support.

The broker is regulated by New Zealand’s FMA and FSA, ensuring a secure trading environment.

Verdict

BlackBull Markets offers the best demo accounts for both beginner and experienced traders in New Zealand, allowing extensive testing of strategies with no risk.

2. TMGM - Top Forex Demo Accounts with Low Spreads

TMGM, previously known as TradeMax Global Markets, is a reliable Australian broker known for its competitive spreads and ECN pricing on MT4, MT5, IRESS, as well as its proprietary platform, HUBx.

TMGM Demo Accounts

TMGM provides demo accounts on platforms including MetaTrader 4 and 5, allowing traders to practise with virtual funds under realistic market conditions.

These accounts come with a virtual balance for risk-free practice, no limits on the number of accounts one can open, and no time restrictions, offering great flexibility for learning and strategy testing.

Each demo account features real-time market data and advanced charting tools to enhance the trading experience.

About TMGM

TMGM is a CFD broker known for ECN execution, offering direct market access and ultra-low forex spreads. It provides two account types: a Classic Account with no commission and spreads starting at 1.0 pip, and an Edge Account with spreads from 0.0 pips plus a $3.50 commission per side.

Both accounts feature a maximum leverage of 400:1 with a low minimum deposit of $100, enhancing accessibility.

TMGM supports rapid trade execution to reduce slippage and optimise pricing. It offers 24/7 customer support and complies with strict regulatory standards in Australia, Vanuatu, and New Zealand, ensuring a secure trading environment.

Verdict

TMGM’s demo accounts offer excellent ECN trading conditions for New Zealanders to develop and test trading strategies without any financial risk, complemented by a range of user-friendly trading platforms and advanced technological features.

3. IG Group - Demo Account with a Range Of CFDs

Established in 1974, IG Group is the oldest forex brokerage worldwide, offering a diverse range of trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, a proprietary platform, L2 Dealer, and ProRealTime.

IG Group Demo Accounts

IG Group provides comprehensive demo accounts on platforms like MetaTrader 4, their proprietary IG platform, L2 Dealer, and ProRealTime. These accounts come with $20,000 in virtual funds and have no time limits, allowing continuous practice.

They simulate real-market conditions and provide full access to all of IG’s trading tools, ideal for New Zealand traders looking to develop and test strategies without time constraints.

Other Important Features

IG Group’s platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and ProRealTime, offer advanced charting, automated trading, and are accessible on both desktop and mobile apps.

The broker grants access to over 17,000 markets, including forex, equities, and cryptos. It offers two forex account types: a Direct Market Access (DMA) account with low commission spreads and a commission-free CFD trading account with spreads starting at 0.6 pips.

For New Zealand traders, leverage is capped at 200:1. IG supports multiple fee-free deposit methods, offers 24/5 customer support, and is regulated by top-tier authorities, including New Zealand’s FMA, ensuring a secure trading environment.

Verdict

IG Group’s demo accounts provide traders with an excellent opportunity to engage with various financial markets under real-time conditions, using sophisticated trading platforms without any financial risk or time constraints.

4. RockGlobal Markets - Good Demo Account for CFD Trading

RockGlobal Markets, a New Zealand forex broker, offers a great selection of financial instruments. CFDs are accessible through advanced platforms like Trader Workstation (TWS) and MetaTrader 4 (MT4), though demo accounts are exclusively available on MT4.

RockGlobal Markets Demo Accounts

RockGlobal Markets offers a 30-day free trial of its MetaTrader 4 demo accounts, providing users with login credentials to practise trading currency pairs, commodities, and indices. These demo accounts accurately reflect the live trading environment, with real-time spreads and execution speeds.

Although limited to 30 days and 50 CFD instruments, these accounts offer essential exposure to trading dynamics and platform features, allowing traders to refine their strategies risk-free.

Other Important Features

RockGlobal offers two primary account types: Standard, which is commission-free with spreads from 0.9 pips, ideal for new or low-volume traders, and Pro, designed for experienced traders with tighter spreads from 0.1 pips and a $3 commission per trade.

The TWS trading platform provides access to a diverse range of over 8,800 share CFDs, alongside forex, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments. RockGlobal also supports mobile trading on both TWS and MT4 platforms, enhancing flexibility for traders on the go.

No minimum deposit is required for Standard accounts, while Pro accounts need a minimum of $2,000. The broker offers high leverage up to 500:1 for major forex pairs and facilitates deposits and withdrawals without transaction fees, though funding options may be limited.

Customer support features include a dedicated account manager for personalised assistance. Additionally, compliance with FMA regulations ensures a secure trading environment for New Zealand traders.

Verdict

RockGlobal Markets’ demo accounts on the MT4 platform provide valuable, time-limited opportunities for traders to engage with the forex and CFD markets risk-free. This, coupled with the broker’s low forex spreads, makes RockGlobal an excellent choice for traders looking to explore MT4 in a FMA regulated setting.

5. CMC Markets - Best MetaTrader 4 Forex Demo Account

Founded in 1989 and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), CMC Markets has grown to become one of the leading CFD brokers globally and a great option for NZ traders with a vast range of trading platforms and demos.

CMC Markets Demo Accounts

CMC Markets offers demo accounts on the MetaTrader 4 and the Next Generation platforms, allowing traders to experience trading with virtual cash. Traders can start with a standard virtual balance to trade a wide array of CFDs, including forex pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. This variety and CFD range contribute to CMC Markets’ reputation for offering some of the best forex trading platforms in New Zealand.

The demo accounts are designed to simulate real trading environments, providing access to real-time spreads and execution speeds. Unlike many brokers, the demos have no time limit.

Other Important Features

CMC Markets offers an extensive range of over 9,500 CFD products, from forex to cryptocurrencies, making it one of the industry’s largest providers and allowing extensive portfolio diversification.

Operating on a single CFD Trading Account model, the broker ensures a straightforward experience with competitive spreads starting at 0.7 pips on major forex pairs like EUR/USD. When forex trading with CMC Markets, New Zealanders can benefit from high leverage options up to 500:1.

CMC Markets supports this with award-winning mobile apps for trading on the go, no minimum deposit requirements, and fee-free transactions. Regulated by top-tier authorities, including the FMA, CMC Markets offers a secure and reliable trading environment with 24/5 multilingual customer support.

Verdict

CMC Markets’ demo accounts offer traders an excellent opportunity to explore a wide range of CFD products across various platforms without financial risk, making them an ideal choice for New Zealanders looking to practise and perfect their trading strategies.

6. Plus500 - Best Forex Demo Account for Beginner Traders

Founded in 2008 in Israel, Plus500 has become a top broker for beginner traders due to its straightforward and user-friendly trading platform.

Plus500 Demo Accounts

Plus500 offers demo accounts that replicate the live trading environment on their proprietary platform, accessible via desktop, mobile apps, or webtrader. These accounts feature no time limits and provide a generous virtual fund balance, allowing traders to practise indefinitely and explore various trading strategies without financial risk.

Other Important Features

Plus500 simplifies the trading experience with a single account type strategy, offering fixed, commission-free spreads starting from 0.8 pips, ideal for beginners seeking stability during volatile market conditions.

This account provides access to over 2,000 CFD products, including forex, stocks, and cryptos, with a low minimum deposit of $100 and no fees for deposits or withdrawals.

Customer support is continuously available through live chat, phone, and email. Additionally, leverage is capped at 30:1, substantially reducing risk for novice traders. Regulated across several regions including the UK, Europe, and New Zealand, Plus500 ensures a secure and reliable trading environment.

Verdict

Plus500′s demo accounts offer an excellent starting point for beginner traders, combining unlimited practice time with access to a user-friendly platform.

7. Axi - Good Option for MT4 Demo Accounts

Axi, also known as AxiTrader, is an Australian-based forex broker established in 2007. The broker is popular for both its MetaTrader 4 (MT4) functionality and high-quality demo account.

Axi Demo Accounts

Axi provides demo accounts with a starting balance of $50,000 in virtual funds, replicating real-time market conditions, including spreads and execution speeds. These accounts, available for 30 days, can be converted to permanent ones upon funding a live account.

Traders have access to a variety of forex pairs and CFDs, such as indices, metals, and energy commodities. Axi also offers dedicated customer support for demo account users, including personalised assistance from an assigned account manager.

Other Important Features

Axi enhances the MT4 platform with custom add-ons like sentiment indicators, Autochartist, and automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs).

The broker offers varied account options: a Standard Account with spreads from 0.9 pips and no commission, a Pro Account with spreads from 0.0 pips and a $7 round-trip commission, and an Elite Account for high-volume traders featuring spreads from 0.0 pips and a $3.50 commission, requiring a $25,000 minimum deposit.

Unless you are prepared to make the high minimum deposit required for an Elite Account, Axi caps forex leverage at 30:1 in New Zealand. The online broker is regulated by multiple top-tier authorities including the FMA, ASIC, and the FCA.

Verdict

Axi’s MT4 demo accounts offer a unique blend of realistic trading conditions, comprehensive educational resources, and excellent customer support, making them a top choice for forex traders in New Zealand.

8. ThinkMarkets - Good Islamic Trading Account

ThinkMarkets, established in 2010 and headquartered in London and Melbourne, is popular for its tight spreads and diverse range of trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary platform, ThinkTrader.

ThinkMarkets Demo Accounts

ThinkMarkets provides demo accounts with a virtual fund balance of $25,000, allowing traders to practise on their choice of MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or ThinkTrader platforms. These accounts simulate real trading conditions, including access to all trading instruments the broker offers, from forex to commodities and indices.

Other Important Features

ThinkMarkets excels in its trading infrastructure, utilising Equinix servers in Hong Kong and London to ensure reliable order execution with minimal downtime. NZ traders can benefit from tight commission-free spreads, starting as low as 0.4 pips for major currency pairs but averaging around 1.2 pips.

For those interested in Islamic finance, ThinkMarkets also offers a Sharia-compliant Islamic trading account. This account replaces traditional swap fees with a flat-rate administrative fee on positions held for more than seven days.

Leverage is capped at 500:1 in New Zealand, yet regulation is strong. Multiple top-tier jurisdictions, including the FMA in NZ and the UK’s FCA, oversee the operations.

Verdict

ThinkMarkets’ demo accounts provide an excellent platform for risk-free trading practice, backed by a high-quality technological setup and competitive trading conditions.

The FMA and Forex Trading Regulation

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) regulates and oversees forex trading in New Zealand, ensuring markets operate efficiently and transparently to prevent scams and protect traders. It issues guidelines and risk warnings due to the high-risk nature of forex derivatives.

In New Zealand, leverage can reach up to 500:1, much higher than the UK or Australia where it is capped at 30:1. Unlike in the UK, New Zealand brokers are not required to enforce Negative Balance Protection, where traders’ potential losses are limited to the amounts in their accounts.

Internationally, forex regulations vary: the USA strictly controls leverage and prohibits CFD trading; Europe and Japan enforce lower leverage caps of 30:1 and 25:1, respectively, to safeguard traders, showcasing stricter regulations compared to New Zealand.

FAQ: Demo Trading Accounts





What is the best forex demo account?

The best forex demo account is offered by BlackBull Markets. It provides versatile demo account options on multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Traders can explore forex trading with an initial virtual balance of $100,000, which can be adjusted by contacting support, offering a realistic and enriching trading simulation that mirrors live market conditions. You can read the 2024 guide for more information about the best brokers for NZ traders.

What is a forex demo account?

A forex demo account is a trading simulator that allows traders to practise with virtual money, offering a risk-free environment to learn or refine strategies. These accounts mimic real-market conditions and provide access to the same trading tools as live accounts, helping users develop skills and confidence before engaging in actual trading.

How do I open a demo account?

To open a forex demo account and manage the high level of risk associated with trading, start by choosing a regulated broker offering free demo accounts, like BlackBull Markets. Visit their website, locate the demo account registration section, and fill out the necessary form with details such as your name and email. After submission, you’ll receive login credentials to access the platform and start practising with virtual funds immediately.

How long should I use a forex demo account?

You should use a forex demo account until you are comfortable and consistent with your trading strategies before transitioning to a live trading account. Typically, this can take several months to a year. Even experienced traders periodically return to demo accounts to refine strategies and adapt to market changes without financial risk.

Are forex demo accounts free?

Yes, forex demo accounts are typically free to use, allowing you to start trading without financial risk. Brokers provide these accounts with virtual funds to help both beginner and experienced traders practise strategies and familiarise themselves with trading platforms. This setup serves as a crucial educational tool in learning and refining trading techniques.

Can you make money on a demo account?

No, you cannot make real money on a demo account. Demo accounts use virtual funds to simulate trading conditions, allowing traders to gain experience and test strategies without financial risk. Any profits generated in a demo account are purely hypothetical and cannot be withdrawn or used in real transactions, serving solely educational purposes.

Is a MetaTrader 4 demo real money?

No, a MetaTrader 4 trading demo account does not use real money. It operates with virtual funds, allowing users to practise and test strategies in a simulated environment without financial risk. This setup helps traders familiarise themselves with the MetaTrader 4 platform and refine their skills before committing actual capital, although the profits and losses are purely theoretical.

