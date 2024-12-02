Behind every load of laundry is a story of hope this holiday season

Help those helping the homeless with free laundry and friendship.

Imagine facing the holidays without the comfort of a warm home, clean clothes, or a friendly face to talk to. This is the reality for over 41,000 Kiwis experiencing homelessness this festive season, and for countless others struggling with hardship.

Homelessness can feel like a distant issue, but it’s often closer than we think. An unexpected bill, a medical emergency, or the breakdown of a relationship could push anyone into financial strain – and even homelessness.

With the cost of living rising by 3.8% this year alone, an increasing number of people are struggling just to get by. Many need help with the basic essentials like clean laundry and a warm shower.

Orange Sky – the charity supporting Kiwis doing it tough with free laundry services, warm showers and kōrero – is urging New Zealanders to look beyond the homelessness statistics to the human stories behind them, reminding us that it could be a friend, a colleague, or a stranger we pass on the street that needs support. Or, at some point in our life, it could be us.

Homelessness can be far-reaching with intergenerational impacts, and it’s associated with a wide range of poor social and economic outcomes. Many people who use the Orange Sky service say that homelessness and hardship is not just about their living situation or limited income, but also the absence of human connection and a sense of belonging.

Albert Maris has faced his share of life’s challenges. Limited in what he can do because of disability, he relies on community services to ease some of his daily struggles. For the past two years, Orange Sky’s free mobile laundry service has been a cornerstone of his week – not just for clean clothes, but for the human connection and kōrero he shares with volunteers and others using the service.

“Coming to get my laundry done by the Orange Sky team is the highlight of my week,” Albert says, his face lighting up as he speaks about the volunteers he now considers friends. “Everyone is really loving and caring. I look forward to my day out.”

For Albert, the warmth of the Orange Sky volunteers and the camaraderie of the community they’ve built is invaluable.

John Mackie, a dedicated Orange Sky shift leader, speaks fondly of Albert and the unique bond they’ve developed over cups of tea and shared stories. “We love chatting with Albert during his weekly visits. His big personality and laughter always brightens our day, and he reminds us why we do what we do. It’s not just about providing laundry services, it’s about creating a space where people feel connected, seen, heard, and cared for,” John explains.

He goes on to describe how Albert’s resilience inspires the team. “Despite the challenges life has thrown his way, Albert’s spirit continues to shine. He’s an important part of our Orange Sky whānau and seeing the support and connection he finds with us motivates us to keep going. It’s a reminder that something as simple as a kōrero or a smile can make a world of difference.”

Albert’s story is just one of many that highlights the impact of Orange Sky’s services – not only in providing essentials like clean clothes and warm showers but also in fostering meaningful connections and bringing hope to those facing life’s toughest moments.

Orange Sky was founded in Australia in 2014, with a mission to positively connect communities. The charity started as an idea to improve hygiene standards and restore dignity to people doing it tough but has evolved into something much bigger and more powerful.

Orange Sky Aotearoa launched in 2018 and now delivers nine services in six locations across New Zealand. The charity relies on a team of around 300 volunteers and donations from the caring public to maintain its important kaupapa.

Kat Doughty, senior impact manager at Orange Sky Aotearoa, says: “This holiday season, we’re seeing more people than ever turning to Orange Sky for help, as financial hardship continues to rise. We’ve already seen a 106% increase in the demand for our services since the last financial year, and sadly, that number is only expected to grow.

“No one deserves to go without clean clothes, a safe shower or a friendly conversation – but sadly it is more common than some would believe, that a lot of Kiwis are going without these basic needs.

“Our kaupapa is to support those in the community who need us most, but right now, we are facing a critical need for funding to keep up with demand. We urgently need the public’s support to help us reach more Kiwis struggling this holiday season. Every donation will directly support someone in need – someone with a name, a story, and a hope for a brighter future.”

This summer, you can help bring hope and belonging to Kiwis like Albert. Every dollar raised goes directly toward supporting real people, with real stories.

Donate today at OrangeSky.org.nz