Beautiful living, in a beautiful neighbourhood

This article was prepared by Rawhiti Estate and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Tucked into the leafy heart of Remuera, Rawhiti Estate is not your typical retirement offering. It’s a collection of beautifully designed residences where luxury feels effortless. Vaulted ceilings, wraparound windows, plantation shutters and architectural flourishes create homes that feel not only elegant, but entirely yours. At Rawhiti, independence is a given. Whether you’re welcoming family for the weekend, relaxing in the sun with your dog at your feet, or uncorking something special with friends, this is living your way, the way you deserve.

Two available residences reflect this philosophy in distinct and beautiful ways.

Apartment 24 offers an elevated, light-filled sanctuary with expansive views, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large study, and a sweeping 113m² living space. Designed for entertaining and quiet moments alike, it’s priced at $2.8 million and balances elegance, warmth, and effortless living.

Apartment 97 is a ground-floor garden retreat, with 181m² of space, three generous bedrooms, two full bathrooms, private street entry, and a private patio perfect for morning coffees or afternoons in the sun. Priced at $2.9 million, it offers rare single level living with comfort, privacy, and ease.

Both homes are rich in detail, with bespoke kitchens, Miele appliances, and refined finishes. More than residences, they’re invitations to live not just freely, but fully.

Exquisite dining on us, every night.

Some nights you’ll want to entertain. Other nights, you’ll simply want to be looked after. At Rawhiti, our chefs are always ready to welcome you with a nutritious, beautifully prepared meal, together with complimentary high quality wines, in our exclusive restaurant. And for applications signed before 30 November 2025, evening dining is on us for the life of your Occupancy Licence. No bill. No fuss. Any night you want. Just another way Rawhiti makes every day more rewarding.

To arrange a private viewing, call Leticia Chuck, General Manager, on 021 244 5125. Or view the apartments online at rawhitiestate.co.nz.