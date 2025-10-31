Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advertorial by beforeUdig

beforeUdig

Avoid the cost of striking trouble


This article was prepared by Phil Cornforth, General Manager – beforeUdig and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Every day across New Zealand, hidden beneath our driveways, gardens, and streets, lies a complex network of essential services, including electricity, gas, water, sewer, and fibre. Hitting one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save