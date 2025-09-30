Avocado harvest begins at DMS Te Puna

The 2025/2026 avocado harvest has officially kicked off.

This article was prepared by DMS Te Puna and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

The 2025/2026 avocado harvest officially kicked off on Wednesday, September 3, with DMS Te Puna packing its first export load bound for China.

This season has started later than usual, with exports initially limited due to slow dry matter results, meaning much of the fruit was not yet ready for harvest. Challenging market conditions have added further pressure, with increased tariffs on exports to the USA and a global oversupply of avocados.

Despite this, DMS – working in partnership with AVOCO – is now packing for a wide range of markets including China, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, and Singapore, with Japan and Australia soon to follow as opportunities develop.

I want to express our sincere concern and sympathy to all those affected by the recent storm. It is incredibly disheartening to see so many orchards damaged by the strong winds, and we fully understand the stress and uncertainty this creates for growers and their teams. Our thoughts are with all of our growers during this challenging time.

Being a horticulturist is not for the faint-hearted, and being an avocado grower is tougher still. In the wake of recent weather events in the Bay of Plenty, the resilience and determination of growers has been nothing short of remarkable. As an industry – growers, packers, and marketers – we stand stronger together.

At DMS, supporting growers is at the heart of what we do. Our team is out in the orchards wherever possible – whether it’s soil and leaf testing, assisting with global GAP requirements, or even throwing on a picking bag to help at harvest.

This season, fruit quality is showing a marked improvement compared with the past three or four years, thanks to favourable growing conditions over autumn and winter. Even with the recent winds, quality remains higher than in previous harvests.

Finally, we would like to acknowledge Peter Marshall, recipient of the NZ Avocado Award for services to the industry over the past 25 years. Peter has been a key supporter of growers, staff, and contractors across the Bay of Plenty, and his influence continues to shape the sector. Congratulations, Peter, and thank you for your contribution.

With the season just getting under way we are excited with what opportunities it will bring. Let’s continue to talk and work together to make a road ahead a little less bumpy.

Hamish Mckain