Australia - a mesmerising continent

Great Barrier Reef. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland.

Beguiling and magical, it is a land Kiwis find irresistible.

This content was prepared by Tourism Australia and is being published as advertorial by NZME.

Australia is now fully welcoming New Zealand visitors as the borders get back to something like normal - and for those who cross The Ditch many delights await.

From ancient forests, sparkling beaches, endless horizons, and untamed wilderness, there's nothing quite like Australia anywhere else on the planet.

It's big, boudacious, and undeniably beautiful. Following is a snapshot of facts and figures about four of its states - Western Australia, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania.

Wild and rugged Western Australia

Western Australia makes up nearly one-third of the entire Australian continent and has a vast and unique topography. From bubble gum pink lakes, coastal wine regions, tall timber forests, a staircase to the moon and the world's oldest and largest outdoor galleries - this state is truly mesmerising.

Hutt Lagoon. Photo / Tourism Western Australia.

Known as the Mediterranean of the south, its always summer somewhere out west. Stretching almost 13,000km, this state has the longest coastline in all Australia. From one of these beaches, watch in awe Western Australia's world-famous Indian Ocean sunsets. It just doesn't get better.

Kimberley is one of earth's last true wilderness areas. Take a flight over the Bungle Bungle Range, ride the world's only Horizontal Waterfalls or explore the legendary 660km Gibb River Road by 4WD.

The Bungle Bungle Range, National Park. Photo / Tourism Western Australia.

The World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef is an amazing place to swim and explore. Teeming with sea life, it has one of the world's largest congregations of whale shark. You might even spot a manta ray, turtle, or humpback whale during migration.

Queensland, the sunshine state

With approximately 3000 individual reefs, 600 continental islands and 300 coral cays, the Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest reef system, extending over 14 degrees of latitude. You can even see it from space.

Every year around the full moon in November, the world's largest synchronised coral spawning event occurs on the reef. This annual explosion of colour can last a couple of hours, or even days, and is considered the biggest reproduction show on earth.

Sir David Attenborough described the Daintree Rainforest as "the most extraordinary place on earth." At 180 million years old, visitors can trek through the jungle, discover plants and animals found nowhere else on the planet and fly through the trees on a zip-line for a bird's-eye view.

Wild Cassowary Daintree Rainforest. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland.

Queensland is home to the three largest sand islands in the world: K'Gari (Fraser Island) is the largest, with ancient forests and one of the world's most beautiful freshwater lakes, Lake Mckenzie.

Home to 100 koalas, Lone Pine in Brisbane is where you get up close and cuddly in the world's first, and largest, koala sanctuary.

Boasting 300 days of sunshine per year, the Gold Coast's sub-tropical climate has an average water temperature of 22 degrees. So make a splash at one of the many pristine beaches spread along 57km of sun soaked coastline.

Australian Capital Territory

Seventy per cent of the Australian Capital Territory is nature park.Of this, Namadgi National Park takes up almost 50 per cent of the ACT, and is the ancestral home of the Ngunnawai people. Namadgi has 43 hiking, biking and running trails traversing alpine slopes, grassland, meadows and forest.

The National Arboretum Canberra. Photo / Tourism Australia.

A 250ha oasis of significant and endangered native plant life makes the National Arboretum a day out to remember. With over 20km of multi-purpose, family friendly walking and cycling tracks, you can choose to see the spectacular nature trails and gardens under your own steam, or take a custom guided walk or bus tour.

Every morning for more than 35 years, Balloon Aloft has been lifting passengers into the heavens. The magical journey floats over the ACT skies, finishing with a champagne breakfast.

Hot air ballooning over Canberra. Photo / Tourism Australia.

With more than 200 interactive scientific exhibits, Questacon is a fascinating day out for all ages. The National Science and Technology Centre makes nature and science relevant, exciting and inspiring.

Australia's island state, Tasmania

Almost 25 per cent of Tasmania is classified as a Wilderness World Heritage Area. Covering over 1.4 million hectares, these captivating landscapes can be explored on more than 2800km of managed walking tracks inside one of the island's national parks, reserves and conservation areas.

From Bruny to Flinders Island and beyond, Tasmania houses 334 offshore islands that can be explored by both land and sea.

Held every Saturday in the wharf precinct of Tasmania's capital city Hobart, the Salamanca Market comes to life with 230 stalls offering the very best artisanal products from local creators and makers.



Australia's largest private museum, Mona (Museum of Old and New Art), houses over 1900 pieces. It is constantly expanding and evolving and is on Hobart's must do list.

Summit of Kunanyi. Photo / Jason Charles-Hill.

Just outside the city, Kunanyi/Mt Wellington sits 1271m above sea level. The stunning 21km drive up to the summit passes through temperate rainforest to sub-alpine flora and glacial rock formations.

Bridestowe Lavender Estate. Photo / Luke Tscharke.

Located a 50 minute drive from Launceston in Tasmania's scenic north east, Bridestowe Lavender Estate is the largest lavender estate in Australia, covering more than 260 acres of private property with a purple hue.