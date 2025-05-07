Altogether even better in the Waikato

This article was prepared by Realty Group and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

The region’s best real estate teams, now all under one name.

Realty Group is excited to announce a strategic brand consolidation initiative in the Waikato, unifying its operations under the Bayleys banner to reinforce its commitment to growth and market leadership in the region.

From May 1, 2025, the EVES residential sales business in the Waikato has rebranded to Bayleys, with the EVES Property Management division following suit on June 1. This move will bring together the strengths of both EVES and Bayleys, creating a more powerful, single-brand presence to accelerate growth and better serve clients in Hamilton and the wider region.

“Hamilton is a key strategic market for us – it’s one of the fastest-growing cities in New Zealand, but also one of the most competitive,” says Heath Young, CEO of Realty Group. “By bringing our Waikato teams together under the Bayleys brand, we can focus our efforts and streamline our operations. Combining the strengths and successes of EVES with the nationwide reach, support and capability of Bayleys ultimately enables us to deliver even more value to our clients.”

The rebrand will see all existing EVES Waikato offices, salespeople, and property managers continue operating as Bayleys, with no closures and no interruption to service. Clients will continue to benefit from the experience and relationships of the existing team, now backed by Bayleys’ industry-leading systems and marketing platforms.

“This is an exciting new chapter,” says Sean Foster, who will remain in his leadership role, guiding the integration and ensuring continuity across both sales and property management teams. “We’ve built a trusted reputation under the EVES name, and we now look forward to building on that with the added strength, national profile and global reach that Bayleys brings. Our focus remains the same – delivering the best results for our clients.”

Bayleys’ nationwide network includes over 100 offices and more than 2000 staff across residential, commercial, rural, and lifestyle sectors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the EVES Waikato team into the Bayleys family,” adds Stephen Shale, Bayleys Director of Business Development at Realty Group. “Bayleys has long had a strong foothold in the region. By consolidating our efforts, we’re creating an even greater resource for Hamilton’s evolving residential market and unlocking new opportunities for clients and salespeople alike.”

This initiative applies solely to the Waikato region. EVES will continue to operate as a key brand within Realty Group’s dual-brand strategy in the Bay of Plenty and across its franchise network.

“EVES remains a vital part of our business,” says Heath Young. “We are immensely proud of the EVES brand and the legacy it has built. In the Bay of Plenty, EVES and Bayleys together have established an unrivalled market position, and we remain committed to supporting and growing both brands in that region and beyond.”

“This move is about local strategy - aligning our approach to best meet the needs and opportunities of each market.”

