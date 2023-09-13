Advertorial: Solar solutions for Maori communities

Photo / Supplied.

This content was written by TECO and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Taiwan helping to empower marae with sustainable solar solutions.

When it comes to embracing sustainable solutions and positively impacting the environment, the people of New Zealand have always been at the forefront.

It’s with this commitment to a greener future that Māui Energy (ME) proudly presents the “Solar Solutions for Māori Communities” project, a shining example of how innovation and collaboration can bring about transformative change.

At the heart of this endeavour is the “Taiwan Excellence: Sharing is Caring” philanthropic event, an initiative launched by the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

The initiative seeks global proposals that address social concerns and environmental protection, aligning with the goals of the proposers’ respective countries.

In 2022, New Zealand proudly joined hands with Taiwan in a common purpose, utilising US$150,000 to acquire Taiwan Excellence products to support local communities for the “Solar Solutions for Māori Communities” campaign.

Māui Energy envisions a brighter, cleaner future for Māori communities through the widespread adoption of solar solutions. The project’s primary goals include enhancing the accessibility, affordability, and reliability of power, heat, and water for maraes, the heart and soul of Māori culture.

By harnessing the power of solar energy, these communities are reducing their carbon footprint and aligning with New Zealand’s commitment to cutting greenhouse emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The scale of the project is both ambitious and impactful. Two prominent marae, Kāretu Marae, and Okarea Marae, are set to benefit from this initiative.

Lof Solar Corp, a distinguished recipient of the Taiwan Excellence Awards, has skilfully incorporated solar panel modules into the roofs of marae structures. This initiative involved the installation of 192 green solar panel modules for Okarea Marae and 39 red solar panel modules for Kāretu Marae, all executed by the proficient team at Tū Mai Rā Energy Limited Partnership (TMRA).

TMRA has entered into two comprehensive rental and service agreements that encompass equipment leasing, the construction of solar power generation systems, and the installation of Lof Solar Corp’s solar panels.

The ownership of the solar systems will be transferred to the marae starting in 2024, enabling them to apply for subsidies and loans to extend similar projects across the nation. This initiative is more than just a project—it’s a demonstration of social welfare and sustainable development for indigenous Māori communities, serving as a beacon of inspiration for similar endeavours.

To further empower these communities, Māui Energy is working to secure battery systems and water UV filter systems with support from Te Puni Kokiri. These additions will not only enhance the efficiency of the solar systems but also make a meaningful impact on daily life, ensuring the well-being of all who call the marae home.

The “Solar Solutions for Māori Communities” project is a remarkable example of how global collaboration, innovative technology, and unwavering dedication can uplift communities and safeguard our planet.