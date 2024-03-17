Accountability key to project delivery

This content has been prepared by Southbase and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Southbase model brings certainty to large construction projects.

The successful delivery of projects in the vertical construction sector is jeopardised by a broken process. Traditional contract procurement methods and the inclusion of multiple parties with little accountability or ‘skin in the game’, have ultimately led to significant cost and time overruns, says Quin Henderson, Southbase Group CEO.

“In our experience, key procurement challenges primarily fall into several categories,” he says. “These can include:

General misunderstanding of principal and stakeholder expectations and requirements through lack of clarity, communication, and other factors.

Divergence between the outline brief and what is affordable. This includes the collective cost and affordability of all the components that will make up the project.

Low realisation of risk transfer – in both understanding of what constitutes risk, who owns/is accountable for that risk and the timing of when that risk is transferred.

“Given these factors, we believe that, moving forward, all major construction contracts should be procured under a ‘managing contractor’ model, where the main contractor is ultimately responsible for delivery and can control and manage risk mitigation throughout the entire project and its procurement life cycle.

“Through our integrated offering and key divisional brands of Preformance Building Technologies, Southbase Construction, and Innofab Offsite Manufacturing, we have developed a bespoke Managing Contractor Model to not only mitigate risk and bring a single source of accountability to projects, but to also ensure that technology and sustainable building practices are leveraged to their full potential.

“From our own analysis we know that for every $1 spent digitally resolving critical and major design issues, we save $28 of on-site construction costs.”

The Southbase managing contractor model

Our managing contractor model illustrates how risk mitigation and cost certainty can be successfully managed from a best-for-project perspective. if adopted more widely, it would significantly improve current construction sector performance and the wider issues of low productivity and lack of innovation.”

This is a model that Southbase has adapted and successfully applied on several major projects to date.

Southbase Group has grown to become one of New Zealand’s leading construction companies having delivered over $2.0b in total project value over the last 10 years. We’re passionate about doing what we can to lift the construction industry to become more innovative, high-performing, and deliver better as a whole.

To learn more about the Southbase Group and our managing contractor model visit Southbase.co.nz and download a copy of the Southbase Way.



