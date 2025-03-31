A move shaped by life’s changes

Di Willis.

This article was prepared by Settlers and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Why Di said yes to Settlers before she even saw it.

Di Willis had not expected to move to a retirement village so soon. But when a well-connected friend tipped her off about a north-facing apartment at Settlers Lifestyle Village in Albany – one of the most sought-after spots, and seamlessly linked to the main building – fate seemed to step in.

With time of the essence, her son-in-law was dispatched to inspect the place. His verdict? Don’t hesitate. In a bold move, a deposit was placed before Di had even set foot inside.

After her beloved Hugh’s death, selling their longtime family home in Torbay, filled with memories and belongings, was no small task. “It was a mammoth task, a real whirlwind…I didn’t know how I was going to do it.”

It was in this home that Di and Hugh raised their children and founded the Elevate Christian Disability Trust, a ministry that would become their life’s work. For 46 years, they led the organisation, creating a place of belonging for people with disabilities in Christian communities across New Zealand.

With the support of her community and family, Di was able to donate and gift much of what they had collected over the years. Once the house was staged for sale, she felt a shift. “It didn’t feel like home anymore… and that made it a bit easier to say goodbye.”

Settlers made the transition as smooth as possible. The sales team was very supportive, and the moving company, arranged by Settlers, handled everything. The Settlers welcome package includes professional moving assistance valued at up to $6000. “I was so impressed by the movers. They were fantastic… professional, and they never rushed me. They even offered to sort things I hadn’t arranged, like taking half a truckload of donations to the Salvation Army.” She arrived in April 2024, settling into a bright, north-facing, two-bedroom apartment.

Settling into life at Settlers

Di found comfort in the community during her first months at the village. Though adjusting to life without Hugh was difficult, the kindness of neighbours and staff made a difference.

She quickly embraced village life, joining in on table tennis, indoor bowls, croquet, and swims in the heated pool. “I play table tennis,” she says with a smile. “I wouldn’t say I’m very good,” she laughs, “it’s not really about that. It’s about having a go. You can do that here… Try new things.” While she does not drink, she enjoys attending happy hours – “with a fresh apple juice”, she laughs – and social dinners held in the dining hall. She regularly connects with other Christian residents at Settlers, finding belonging in their gatherings.

What stands out to Di most about Settlers is the warmth of the community. “When you drive in, people wave… smile.” Residents look out for each other, and management is both approachable and efficient. As an occupational therapist, she is particularly impressed by how well the village caters to those with mobility challenges. “They’ve thought of everything. It’s quite remarkable.”

Advice for new residents

Di’s advice to newcomers is simple – get involved. “There is always something happening at Settlers,” she says, “and people are happy to show you the ropes. Try something new, even if you have never done it before.” Settlers is full of friendly faces, and everyone looks out for each other. As Di puts it, “You will find your place.”