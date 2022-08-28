A family holiday fit for all

Sky Tower SkyCity. Photo/Supplied

No matter your budget or interests, there’s a specific Kiwi holiday out there that will blow the whole whānau’s socks off

A family holiday is supposed to be fun and restorative – which is why checking out some of the incredible opportunities in our very own backyard, ones that run the gamut from adventure to pure bliss, is a no-brainer. Skip the endless planning and administration and make the easy choice to get out to make the most of New Zealand's easy breezy holiday magic these next holidays – there's a little something for everyone.

Rotorua Polynesian Spa. Photo/Supplied

For low-cost aquatic fun: Polynesian Spa – Rotorua

Rotorua's bubbling geysers and thriving food scene are reason enough to head to this central island playground. But for some inexpensive joy, you can't beat a day at the Polynesian Spa. Adults can luxuriate in alkaline mineral hot pools and the kids can get their fill of thrills and spills at the supervised large swimming pool with hydroslide.

Family pass from $54.96 - 2 adults and 2 children (aged 5-14)

polynesianspa.co.nz/bathing/family-pool/

Weta Workshop. Photo/Supplied

For movie buffs and creatives: Wētā Workshop – Wellington or Wētā Workshop Unleashed - Auckland

Get up close and personal with the lauded creations of Wētā Workshop and discover how imaginary worlds are brought to life at one of the immersive tours offered in both its home town of Wellington and its new Auckland venture. Experience the artistry and craftsmanship as seen in The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Avatar, King Kong, District 9 and more, and perhaps fuel a young mind's own creative endeavours.

Family prices from $89

tours.wetaworkshop.com/

Hamner Springs Jet Boating. Photo/Supplied

For thrillseekers: Hanmer Springs Jet Boating - Canterbury

Does your family feel the need for speed? Exercise your vocal cords as you squeal your way through the spectacular Waiau River canyon, navigating narrow gorges and white-water rapids, travelling across just centimetres of water and rotating through a 360-degree spin – all in the safe hands of your qualified professional driver.

$299 for 2 adults and up to 3 children

hanmerspringsattractions.nz/jet-boating/

Blue Penguin Colony. Photo/Supplied

For animal lovers: Blue Penguin Colony - Oamaru

Watching penguins in their natural habitat is a special experience, especially when they're as cute as the Kororā or Little Blue Penguin, the world's smallest. You'll be just metres away from them in their Oamaru habitat, as these little darlings make their way to their nesting burrows. And the bonus is your visit contributes to their long-term conservation

Evening viewing premium entry family pass $142 - 2 adults, 2 children – children under five years free

penguins.co.nz/tours-and-prices/evening-viewing-premium-entry



For deal-seeking city fans: SkyCity Hotel Family Escape - Auckland

Explore the big smoke from your base at the entertainment mecca of SkyCity with an awesome family deal that includes a night's stay at SkyCity Hotel, with carparking and, a Sky Tower Family Pass so you can head up for superlative views of the city. Plus, you'll also receive a Magic Memories Sky Tower family photo package to take the experience home with you – and a late checkout of 12 noon means a stress-free morning.

From $369 for 2 adults and 2 kids (aged 2-14)

skycityauckland.co.nz/offers/hotels/skycity-hotel/family-escape-package/

Horizon Tours. Photo/Supplied

For some twinkling culture: Southern Skies Stargazing with Horizon Tours – Dunedin

Learn the stories of the stars from a Māori perspective on a cultural stargazing experience. The Southern Skies Stargazing tour takes you on a journey of discovery to learn about the unique celestial features of the Southern sky, while also sharing stories and waiata about how Māori viewed the night sky.

Family pass $450 for 2 adults and 2 kids (aged 8-17)

horizontours.co.nz/southern-skies-stargazing

Chris Jolly Outdoors. Photo/Supplied

For boating buffs: Chris Jolly Outdoors – Taupō

The Ngātoroirangi Māori Rock Carvings are one of the cultural highlights of magnificent Lake Taupō. Get out on the water and see it in comfort and style aboard a Cruise Cat. The 90-minute tour includes a free homemade muffin and a hot drink, plus the boats have both spacious viewing platforms to get you close to the scenery and comfortable booth seating and warm areas for chilly days. Great amenities and friendly staff will make sure the kids have plenty to keep them entertained.

$99 for 2 adults and 2 kids (aged 5-18)

chrisjolly.co.nz/experience/maori-rock-carvings-cruises