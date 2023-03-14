2degrees’ Callander wants rivals to use 2degrees’ calendar

Mark Callander. Chief executive, 2degrees. Photo / Supplied.

This article has been prepared by 2degrees and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

2degrees CEO claims his competitors “unfairly” charging.





Telecommunications company 2degrees says many Kiwis on Prepay mobile plans with its competitors may be paying every 28 days instead of every month. Which means 13 times a year.

2degrees chief executive, Mark Callander, has made the claim at the same time as calling out other telcos for what he says is unfair charging for some Prepay plans.

“Unfortunately, many people don’t realise they are being charged 13 times a year for their mobile plan,” he says.

“It can be very confusing because we reckon most Kiwis are used to the idea of a monthly charge for their mobile and broadband. We think it’s a bit off to charge every 28 days and sneak in an extra bill across a year.”

By contrast, he says, 2degrees Prepay customers are billed monthly, or 12 times-a-year: “We think it’s pretty unfair that the other guys charge 13 times, particularly given the current economic situation with the cost-of-living rising.

“This is just an example of sharp practice and we think people need to know.

“So, we’re calling it out and challenging the other guys to take a look at how they charge their customers and join us by ending 28-day plans; this is a real-life example of 2degrees fighting for fair.”

Callander says Kiwis are used to 2degrees calling out unfair behaviour, and promises: “We’re not going to stop doing so in this case until the other guys change their billing cycles from 13 times a year to 12.

“We’ve been around since 2009 and since day one Kiwis have relied on us to challenge the status quo and improve the value of their mobile and broadband. As we head into our second decade we’ll keep fighting for fair.”

He says, in March 2023, 2degrees customers pay $19 per month or $228 per year for 18GBs of data which works out at $12.66 per GB.

By contrast, Callander says Skinny customers are currently paying $12.80 per GB, Vodafone customers $15.20 per GB, while Spark customers fork out $16 per GB. “While people think they are paying per month, they will actually face two bills in a single month once a year,” Callander says. “It’s unfair and means people will be hit with a bigger annual bill – around 8% more than if they were billed monthly - than they may be expecting.”

Callander’s message is frank: “Come and deal with the fairest telco in the land – and get the value you deserve.”

For more information go to: 2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/prepay

Vodafone, Spark and Skinny’s most common Prepay plans are offered on their websites with a 28 day validity period, correct at 05/02/2023. 365 days/28 days= 13 charges & plans per year. 2degrees Monthly Prepay plans = 12 charges & plans per year. Auto renews monthly. T&Cs apply. Minimum $10 top up applies.



