The family of a former Whanganui man killed in a South Island truck crash in 2013 are "very happy" a second coronial inquiry will be held to determine the cause.

Southern District Police announced today the Solicitor General has directed a further coronial inquiry into the deaths of Toby Waitokia, who moved south from Whanganui, and his colleague Wayne Brenssell who were both killed in a crash on State Highway 90, near Waikoikoi in West Otago five years ago.

Superintendent Paul Basham, District Commander for Southern District, said the further inquiry was directed following a police review of the incident and their subsequent investigation.

"Police acted in good faith during the investigation, but subsequently reviewed the incident and our investigation as a consequence of concerns raised by the families," Basham said.

"We know the families of these men still live with their loss every single day.

"Police has met with the families and will continue to support them throughout the (new) coronial inquiry."

A family member of Mr Waitokia said she could not comment on the details of the case while the inquiry was ongoing, but said his family was "very happy" the circumstances of his death were being looked at again.