After just a few months in the local Bay of Plenty market, New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty (NZSIR) Tauranga is proving it is in a "league of its own", with over $57m worth of transactions so far, "rapt vendors" and "colossal figures" achieved in marketing of properties, showing that a house listed with NZSIR reaches a large audience of potential buyers that other real estate companies can't match.



"We knew we had a strong brand and very strong local team but results so far have even surprised us." says Richard Laery, General Manager at New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Bay of Plenty.



"Everyone is talking about us. People are recognising the difference we make and the superior results we achieve. Since opening in Tauranga we have made such an impact.



One of the team, Jeremy Pryor, a real estate associate with 15 years' experience, has had his best month in his career since joining NZSIR and is on target for his best year ever.

Another associate, Ingrid Cotton, is achieving fantastic results with a recent Welcome Bay property sale achieving ten multi-offers, in the end snapped up by overseas buyers looking to make New Zealand their home.



"This is an important difference that NZSIR offer in our marketing. We reach passive buyers, who might not be looking at a specific region or location or might not even be looking at all, as well as active buyers. Those passive buyers often pay the best price for real estate."



Laery says NZSIR offers the world's very best real estate marketing, distribution and exposure; they are the largest luxury real estate brand in the world.



Laery himself has also just achieved an outstanding result in the sale of a waterfront Bay of Plenty property to an Auckland buyer who noticed the listing while reading the New Zealand Herald over breakfast in an Auckland cafe, even though he wasn't actively looking at the Tauranga market place. This is just one example of many, of how passive and active buyers are in the market.

Photo / Supplied

That waterfront property alone had 106 international views, 90,000 digital impressions, 9900 listing views, and 40 inspections in just four weeks - "colossal figures" says Laery.



At NZSIR we focus on tailoring the property marketing to expose it to the largest audience, we very much focus on the 'leaving no stone unturned' philosophy. We have unique tools and reach which often results in best price from the best buyer, which is why we hold many significant sales around New Zealand and the world. If your property is limited to local marketing or just New Zealand property sites, you are missing out on a huge range of buyers and potential buyers that might pay extra dollars for your property.

With 15 offices throughout New Zealand and a vast international network, properties are listed across various websites around the world which are the most followed international websites for property, including the likes of Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Sotheby's International Realty also lists on other premium sites like the James Edition, where wealthy buyers browse for premium international property, alongside private jets, helicopters, yachts and sports cars. Crucially, the wider audience that Sotheby's International Realty reaches out to includes a huge number of high net worth overseas buyers looking to move to New Zealand, and the million expats currently living offshore who might be thinking of moving home.



With marketing such a crucial factor in choosing a real estate agent, Laery cautions that the cheapest company may not get the best results.

Advertisement

Richard Laery. Photo / Supplied

"When it comes to your house, often people's biggest asset, it doesn't make sense to scrimp on real estate success fees. Sure, that might save you a couple of thousand dollars on fees but you risk, potentially thousands, even hundreds of thousands less in the sale price." Exposing potentially your biggest asset is critical in achieving a premium when selling a property.



Navigating new property legislation

Another point of difference is the service NZSIR provides to their clients to assist them to seamlessly handle the obligations of the recent Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (AML), which since the beginning of the year requires all real estate agents to verify the identity of all vendors.



"There is a lot of confusion regarding what is required, but we have simplified it for our clients and are experienced in navigating them through it to remove any stress and make it an easy process. We recognise this can be unsettling to have to share private details with us such as personal wealth and or trust details, but the Sotheby's International Realty brand has developed a discrete approach to dealing with clients' assets since 1744 whether it be selling art, jewels or real estate."



NZSIR offers a superior level of trust and confidentiality - "clients are absolutely assured of the private handling of their information."



Talk to NZSIR



"NZSIR are in a league of our own with the strongest brand and marketing out there. Our experienced team take no short cuts and we are totally focused on getting you the best results, putting more money in your pocket. We look forward to meeting you."