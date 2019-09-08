Lakes with Shona Duncan.

With demand for high quality property in the Roturua region continuing to soar, the team at Sotheby's International Realty Rotorua/Lakes District is capitalising on its respected brand, and expert local team.

This unique combination of history and experience means the team is well positioned to get excellent results for people looking to acquire or dispose of property in the region.



Shona Duncan, Principal and Managing Broker of Sotheby's International Realty Rotorua/Lakes District, said Sotheby's brings with it history and experience as the world's largest and most prestigious luxury real estate brand.



Sotheby's also offers greater exposure to a listed property via its extensive national and international network of contacts and connections.

Advertisement

Sotheby's has 15 offices throughout New Zealand and a vast international network which means agents operating in Rotorua have the ability to expose property locally, nationally and globally like no other company in New Zealand.

Duncan says this is important to reach the growing pool of overseas buyers looking for a bolt hole in the lucrative New Zealand property market.

"With the enormous global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty website, we do get an incredible inquiry level from overseas buyers usually from expats returning home. With new OIA rules, this has become more restrictive but for returning expats who are satisfied with their time overseas; this market is really gaining strength".

Duncan says she is seeing strong demand for mid to high-end properties in her region.

"We have some stunning homes in and around our lakes regions and high-end lodges for sale specifically at Lake Tarawera, Okareka and Rotoehu. These, and the beautiful homes and lifestyle blocks in our region are appealing to our buyers who are requiring more high-end styled homes and who are looking for particularly large ones. People's expectations for quality is more prevalent than ever," says Duncan.

While the Sotheby's brand is associated with premium high end properties, Duncan says the team do look at all types of listings.

"In Rotorua, the mid-range sector is very buoyant. Comparatively, with other regions and cities, Rotorua offers excellent buying. A significant number of buyers are coming from Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga and are looking for a change in pace and lifestyle opportunities."

Buyers are discovering the delights of the Rotorua and Lakes region says Duncan.

Advertisement

"The lakes and forests have much to offer of the great outdoors. Bringing their equity out of other regions arms purchasers with excellent buying power."

The Sotheby's International Realty team in Rotorua has been operating for almost two years. The original team is still intact, plus new members who have joined over this time.

1) Marilyn Christian has 25 years in the industry and is very well connected and often deals in high end residential or apartment sales.

2) Brendan Ryan is another very experienced consultant with 21 years in the industry. He works across the board but has a niche market at Lake Rotoiti where he lives. Mid to high-end residential is his specialty.

3) Judy Guyton has worked in the real estate industry 20 years. Well- connected and very accomplished, her residential sales results are consistent across the board.

4) Peter Guilford is a seasoned player having been in the industry for 14 years. He is well connected and achieves great results across the mid to high end and often works together with Marilyn.

5) Ashley Duncan adds a younger element to the team. She has gained significant traction and momentum with some excellent results across residential and lifestyle sales.

6) Megan Davies joined the company after working at Sotheby's in Kerikeri. Before that, she worked for Sotheby's in Hong Kong starting her career with them in 2008. She achieves excellent results in high-end sales and works across the lakes, primarily in residential.

7) Michael Burton is new to the real estate industry but is well known in his business with links to local BNI.

8) Shona Duncan has been in the industry for 29 years and specialises in lifestyle blocks, waterfront and special projects, as well as being the principal of the business

Sotheby's Rotorua has made huge inroads into the Rotorua market by achieving premium results for clients and achieving market share for sales over $1m.

"With more people than ever wanting to invest here and call this place home, our team is the best placed to get you the best outcome," says Duncan

"Most people who understand the value in the brand and its ability to achieve a premium result call us. With Sotheby's extensive international reach, it makes sense to choose this brand and give your property the best chance at achieving its maximum potential earning."