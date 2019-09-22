High performing ‘dream team’ markets high-end real estate to the world.

With demand for high quality property in the Bay of Plenty continuing to soar, the team at New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty is capitalising on its respected brand - and expert local team.

This unique combination of history and experience means the team is well positioned to get excellent results for people looking to acquire or dispose of property in the region.

Richard Laery, general manager at New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Bay of Plenty, says NZSIR brings with it history and experience as the world's largest and most prestigious luxury real estate brand.

NZSIR also offers greater exposure to a listed property through its extensive national and international network of contacts and connections.

NZSIR has 15 offices throughout New Zealand and a vast international network which means agents operating in Tauranga have the ability to expose property locally, nationally and globally like no other company in New Zealand.

"We get premium results for our vendors via the world's very best real estate marketing, distribution and exposure," Laery says. "Properties are listed across scores of websites around the planet which are the most followed international websites for property. When someone lists with us, they have assurance that we secure for them the best buyer in the global market place."

Added to the international marketing exposure and trusted brand is the personal service of expert local agents who each have extensive knowledge of the Bay of Plenty market and superb track records in executing multi-million dollar property transactions.

The team includes top agents "the best of the best", all carefully hand-picked to fit the high performing and family-orientated culture of the Bay office,

The NZSIR Tauranga dream team includes top player Jeremy Pryor and his team, Tracey Killalea and Hollie Tawhiao.

"Jeremy is a leader in the business, a multimillion dollar sales person with an enviable track record, who was looking to take it to the next level with his client first approach. Since moving to us he had the busiest January and February ever in his career," says Laery

Another well-known agent, Ingrid Cotton, is celebrating huge wins for her NZSIR clients:

"She has a range of properties from the ultimate lifestyle at Slipper Island, to a luxury lodge, to sections. She has just sold a Welcome Bay property where the seller had ten offers to choose from, and has another multi offer on another iconic Tauranga property."

Louisa Old is another highly regarded agent, known for going the extra mile with clients to achieve exceptional results.

The team also boasts two former professional golfers, Mark Leach and Luke Nobilo, who Laery says, both have huge careers ahead of them each bringing the high performing traits of a professional sports environment.

"They are well-connected, driven players who challenge the status quo and traditional ways of doing things."

Former Black Cap turned leading real estate agent Chris Pringle also brings his extensive black book of contacts to the team.

Laery, with 20 years of experience himself, also gets involved in sales focussing on special clients who require an extra level of detail and experience.

With the Bay of Plenty having emerged from being a speculative market for creating wealth to a strong economy attracting international retailers and businesses - coupled with its desirable world class lifestyle and climate - it is unsurprising that Sotheby's is receiving the highest ever level of inquiries about the region.

While New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty is renowned for high-end luxury properties, Laery emphasises the team takes all types of listings.

"Although our focus is on high to mid-end properties, we do list all types of properties including coastal baches, waterfront mansions, luxury lodges, family homes, sections, rural estates and lifestyle properties," Laery says.

"With more people than ever wanting to invest here and call this place home, our team is the best placed to get you the best outcome."