With demand for high quality property in the Bay of Plenty "insatiable", a new player in the local real estate industry is disrupting the market, which is great news for those looking to acquire or dispose of property in the region.

"Tauranga really is one of the world's best kept secrets, but more people are becoming aware of its outstanding lifestyle benefits as a prime location to live or invest in," says Richard Laery, General Manager at New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Bay of Plenty.

"With its enviable climate, pristine surf beaches, relative affordability, international port, strong economy and proximity to Auckland, the Bay of Plenty is the playground of the North Island.

The region is catching the attention of New Zealand buyers in the likes of Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. It is also in high demand among offshore buyers, whether Kiwi expats looking to return home or overseas investors looking for a safe haven for their investment and an attractive bolt hole to come to live in for the future."

Respected brand

Although a relatively new player in the Bay market having opened its offices in the Stand earlier this year, the Sotheby's Bay of Plenty team brings with it a level of history and experience like no other as the world's largest and most prestigious luxury real estate brand.

This means that Sotheby's is well placed to create premium results for buyers and vendors in the region. The brand adds value to the property via the quality perception it brings says Laery.

"I love the fact it is one of the oldest brands on the planet, with great experience in maximising value, whether it's a postage stamp, or collectible or real estate, Sotheby's has known expertise serving people who are looking to acquire or dispose of high value assets. So although it is a new brand for the Bay of Plenty, Sotheby's has an excellent track record of selling valuable assets for people who know you make your money when you sell just as much when you buy."

Speaking from Sotheby's stylish new Strand offices, amid a white tiled kitchen, leather seats, a huge hide rug on the floor, and a deck with a "to die for view" of Tauranga's stunning blue harbour dotted with boats, while the offices exude the feel of the high end luxury properties Sotheby's is renowned for, Laery emphasises the team takes all types of listings.

"Although our focus is on high to mid end properties, we do list all types of properties, from coastal baches to waterfront mansions, luxury lodges or a family home, sections, rural estates to lifestyle properties."

International reach sets Sotheby's apart

Laery said Sotheby's is already disrupting what he calls "a complacent real estate scene" in the region, offering clients more choice, and a different approach to the property business.

What sets Sotheby's apart from other players, as well as its brand's reputation, is its extensive national and international network of contacts and connections.

"We get premium results for our vendors via the world's very best real estate marketing, distribution and exposure. When someone lists their property with us, they have assurance that they will get the very best outcome possible, that we will secure for them not just the best buyer in New Zealand for their property, but the best buyer in the global market place."

The Sotheby's Tauranga team.

Sotheby's has 15 offices throughout New Zealand and a vast international network which means agents operating in Tauranga have the ability to expose property locally, nationally and globally like no other company in New Zealand.

"Properties are listed across scores of websites around the planet which are the most followed international websites for property including the likes of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. This lifts the profile of the properties and exposes them to a larger audience of buyers. Crucially this audience includes the huge number of high net worth expats eyeing up investment in New Zealand and who are increasingly looking at the Bay of Plenty."

Clients also have access to Sotheby's sophisticated market analytics for each region which are updated regularly.

Expert local team offering extraordinary level of service

Added to the international marketing exposure and trusted brand is of course the personal service of expert local agents who each have extensive knowledge of the Bay of Plenty market and superb track records in executing outstanding multi-million dollar property transactions.

"Many of our buyers might not know the region well so depend on the local knowledge of the team who are all proven performers."

The team includes top agents "the best of the best", all carefully hand-picked to fit the high performing and family-orientated culture of the Bay office.

"We are all passionate about the dream lifestyle the Bay offers, enjoying it ourselves with our families, surfing, biking, hunting, fishing, sailing, diving, and more. We are 'doers' who have a lot of fun while working very hard. We have a team of people who are seriously good at what they do and we all work hard but have fun too."

Clients will notice the superior level of service Sotheby's International Realty offers.

"People sometimes think all real estate agents are the same until they sit down with one of our team."

The Sotheby's Tauranga dream team includes top player Jeremy Pryor and his team, Tracey Killalea and Hollie Tawhiao.

"Jeremy is a leader in the business, a multimillion dollar sales person with an enviable track record, who was looking to take it to the next level with his client first approach. Since moving to us he had the busiest January and February ever in his career.

Another well-known agent, Ingrid Cotton, is celebrating huge wins for her Sotheby's clients.

"She has a range of properties from the ultimate lifestyle at Slipper Island, to a luxury lodge, to sections. She has just sold a Welcome Bay property where the seller had 10 offers to choose from, and has another multi offer on another iconic Tauranga property."

The Sotheby's Tauranga team.

Louisa Old is another highly regarded agent, known for going the extra mile with clients to achieve exceptional results.

The team also boasts two former professional golfers, Mark Leach and Luke Nobilo, who Laery says both have huge careers ahead of them, bringing with them the high performing traits of a professional sports environment.

"They are well-connected, driven players who challenge the status quo and traditional ways of doing things."

Former Black Cap turned leading real estate agent Chris Pringle also brings his extensive black book of contacts to the team.

Laery himself with his 20 years of experience also gets involved in sales with a focus on special clients who require an extra level of detail and experience.

Ready for action

With the Bay of Plenty having emerged from being a speculative market for creating wealth to a strong economy attracting international retailers and businesses, coupled with its desirable world class lifestyle and climate, it is unsurprising that Sotheby's is receiving the highest level of inquiry ever about the region.

"With more people than ever wanting to invest here and call this place home, our team is the best placed to help you realise that dream."