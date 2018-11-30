Some lack of audience creativity didn't hinder three accomplished comedians.

Cast members from Whose Line Is It Anyway? - Colin Mochrie , Brad Sherwood and Greg Proops - visited the Napier Municipal Theatre on Wednesday night.

Although The Colin, Brad and Greg show was completely driven by audience participation, some of the suggestions were about as inventive as a boiled potato and were embarrassing.

Not all audience ideas were crude, and the thrill and excitement on participants' faces as they joined the comedians on stage was evident.

But I did feel a sadness that homophobia, irreverent racial comments and lewd references to sheep were a constant theme.

Napier is bigger than that, New Zealand is bigger than that.

Sherwood tastefully put a stop to it on stage at one point.

I wasn't the only one sinking into my seat at the less-than-salubrious suggestions, wondering how on earth the cast members could create both a witty and sharp performance out of New Zealand stereotypes, bungy jumping and sky diving.

Halfway through the evening, Proops approached an audience member, asking for an idea for their next game.

"What's the most creative job one of your cousins does?" he asked.

"Milks cows," was the answer after a pause.

Proops looked completely floored before lying down on stage for a short melt-down, Mochrie didn't say anything, he didn't have to. Sherwood was busy looking in the other direction.

I wasn't expecting anything like an award-winning scientist type role, but I sided with Proops.

It was tough for them, the struggle was real, I'll say that much. But despite the themed suggestions, their live stage performance was captivating, valiant and challenging.

They're at total ease with each other and create colourful scenes in their heads in a matter of seconds.

I take my hat off to these incredibly talented artists who performed effortlessly with sharp wit, style and class.