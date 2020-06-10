The disappearance of a Northland mother more than a year ago is now being considered suspicious and police believe foul play may be involved.

Despite extensive investigations since mother of two Bridget Simmonds, then 42, was reported missing on March 6 last year, police have been unable to find her.

But new information from the public has resulted in police carrying out searches under warrant and setting up a 50-strong investigation team at Wilson Rd, Parakao, 40km west of Whangārei yesterday.

There were plenty of police vehicles, officers and equipment set up on the 20ha block of land that bordered an urupa (cemetery) and they are expected to be there for three days.

An array of ramshackle plywood and corrugated iron huts were among a stand of totara trees on the property.

There were plenty of police vehicles, officers and equipment set up on the 20 hectare block of land. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The massive police contingent consisted of a specialist search team from Auckland, the Wellington-based dive squad, Environmental Science and Research staff, a cadaver dog and handler plus Northland police detectives and the Northland Search and Rescue team.

As part of the search, four police divers plunged into the Mangakahia River, that flows close to the block of land, to thoroughly check a section of the river.

Simmonds was last seen when she was dropped off at Countdown on Kamo Rd in Whangārei by her mother about midday on February 23.

Less than two weeks later, on March 6, she was reported missing by her family when they grew worried she hadn't been in contact, something they said was very unusual.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said since she was reported missing police had been working tirelessly to find the mother of two and had yesterday carried out a number of search warrants.

Investigators had made extensive inquiries, spoken to her friends, family and associates, sifted through hours of CCTV footage and issued multiple appeals to the public for information in a bid to find her, Clayton said.

Recently, police had received new information from the public, which had led investigators to believe foul play may be involved.

Bridget Simmonds, who was 42 when she disappeared, was reported missing by her family in March, 2019. Photo / Supplied

Clayton said police had spoken to a number of people in relation to Simmonds disappearance and had considerable information.

"As a result, we have grave concerns that something sinister may have happened to Bridget."

It's believed Simmonds caught a taxi from the Countdown Supermarket to Wilson Rd the day she went missing.

Police said Simmonds' phone has not been used since her disappearance. However, her bank cards were used in Whangārei once on March 9 and twice on March 11 last year.

She was known to have previously lived at the rural property. Simmonds had been living at Otaika Accommodation Park in Whangārei, but had moved in with her mum in Kerikeri before her disappearance.

Police are focusing on the property and the wider Parakao area, and conducted a number of searches at the property and others nearby yesterday.

Members of the 50-strong police team at Wilson Rd, Parakao, 40km west of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police also made an appeal to anyone who saw Simmonds at a property on Wilson Rd on February 23, 2019, to contact them.

They were particularly interested in speaking to a member of the public who contacted Crimestoppers after seeing the last appeal for information on March 10.

Officers were supporting Simmonds' family during the distressing time.

"We believe someone knows what happened to her and where she is and we urge them to come forward with information for the sake of Bridget's family," Clayton said.

Two months after she disappeared Simmonds' family issued a heartfelt plea asking for anyone who knew where she was to contact police.

"Bridget, everyone is so worried about you and we have all been searching for you," the family said at the time.

"This is not like you to be out of contact this long, your children miss you and want to hear from you, we love and miss you. Please get in touch with us and please, anyone who knows where she is get in touch with police," the family said.

Police have now made a direct phone line available for people to call with information that may help the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 09 430 4555. All calls to this number will be treated in confidence.

The phone line will be manned 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, and anyone who calls outside those hours can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.