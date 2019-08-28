Perhaps [Whanganui District Council chief executive] Kym Fell could tell us which candidates did not comply with the signage rules.

I, for one, would then wipe them from my possibles list as candidates who either cannot understand written English or think they are smart enough to sidestep regulations. Why would anyone vote for such people? (Abridged)

DENISE LOCKETT

Castlecliff



Trump's latest storm

When I asked just how off the planet Donald Trump has to be before everyone can be convinced he is unfit for presidential tenure in Saturday's letter, "Trump Astounds", I wasn't expecting to be answered so promptly.

Monday's news, Prime TV, 5.30pm informed us of his idea to explode nuclear bombs into the eye of extreme storms forming near Africa, to prevent them reaching America.

There really are no words ...

PAUL BABER

Whanganui



PM must make a stand

How much money do Tainui have? Billions? Or not enough? Can they afford to buy Ihumātao?

Fletcher are willing to sell it, they said. Then maybe Tainui should buy it — themselves if it's that culturally important.

Once the state dips its finger into buying, loaning free money or even interest bearing money into non-Treaty Maori land issues, an apocalyptic avalanche of claims will arise against privately owned land and NZ will ultimately end up an apartheid nation heading toward civil war.

Iwi have done a deal with Fletcher. A $40 million win-win being 40 free houses in Auckland.

Now Tainui want the NZ Government to buy back, or loan them money to buy, Ihumātao.

A Government intervention from a touchy-feely, do-gooder Prime Minister will bring us all to an ultimate downfall. I hope she takes a strong stand against this, as Helen Clark did over the seabed and mining issues.

LAURINE CURRIN

Whanganui

Matter of fact

H. Norton (Chronicle, August 23) claims a Catholic priest supported his views on climate science.

Fr Thomas Berry did not practise as a priest at a parish or diocesan level, believing earth care was more important than religion.

F.R. HALPIN

Whanganui



Open invitation

The odd thing about people who know and believe in God is their loving concern for others, especially those who say they do not believe. It may seem equally odd that many read and respond to letters about God — and evidently are troubled.

Yet it is good and not surprising, for the Bible itself says that our faith will be a challenge to others. We don't want to offend them, but are bound to speak of it. It is God's wish that everyone should know and believe in Him, and for us who do, His wish is our command.

Can anyone who gets up in the morning fail to see and wonder at God's creation? Some still choose to deny Him. He says, however, to all who have troubles, "Come to me and I will give you rest".

We who know God would love to meet you.

JOHN TRIPE

Whanganui



Final thoughts

The Thought for today for August 3, includes a quote from 1 Corinthians 15, where the Bible says twice that "If you do not believe in the raising of the dead, you are not a Christian". This was allegedly written by Paul, one of the formulators of today's Christian doctrine.

This would make it hard to be a true Christian unless you also believed in zombies — and this is perhaps why most "modernists" steer clear of those biblical passages.

Except for contributions to Thought for today as they tread the line between faith and credibility while "cherry picking" selecting biblical text to support beliefs, and leaving out those that do not — all predicated on a belief that there is a god you can communicate with and who will protect you from the forces of natural events, including the consequence of actions that conflict with the nature of the actual world when you screw with it.

H. NORTON

Kaitoke



