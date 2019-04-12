Chickenless chicken, beefless beef and bacon 2.0. Welcome to the future of clean meating, writes Jamie Morton.

When Air New Zealand served up a plant-based wonder dubbed the Impossible Burger last year, it inevitably caused a beef.

No sooner had its quirky marketing move gone public than meat-lovers reached for the knives.

A "GE substitute meat burger" is what National's agriculture spokesperson Nathan Guy called it, in a Tweet asking why the carrier of a meatopia like ours would promote such a thing.

Lobby group Beef+Lamb NZ similarly couldn't resist barbecuing the airline on social media.

"Call us biased, but wouldn't you rather your first introduction to the great tastes of New Zealand be some grass-fed, free range, GMO free, naturally raised New Zealand beef and lamb instead?"

The sustainable spirit of Air New Zealand's promotion was predictably overshadowed by media commentary questioning whether Kiwis should be welcoming this so-called "fake meat".

It was a row that really should have erupted long before.

After all, supermarket shelves around the country were already stocked with plant-based sausages, hot dogs, patties and mince – not to mention "bacon-style rashers" and "chicken free chicken".

But then, even Air New Zealand's Business Premier customers might not have been prepared for the flashiness that was the uncannily meat-like qualities that San Francisco's Impossible Foods had given its burger.

Thanks to its heme – that's an iron-containing, oxygen-carrying molecule that makes for meat's red colour and distinctive flavour – the patty actually bubbled and bled.

It was the taste of a "clean meating" future being heralded by a rising number of lab-grown and plant-powered edible innovations.

Ditching animal protein is seen by an increasing number of people as the only way to deal with the fact that, by 2050, the world's population will hit 10 billion, rendering the demand for meat higher than the industry's ability to supply it.

"Every time we sell 2000 burgers," Impossible Foods founder Dr Patrick O Brown told a group of visiting Kiwi journalists last year, "that's one less cow".

According to the journal Science, animal farming provides just 18 per cent of our calories.

Yet 83 per cent of agricultural land is dedicated to it, while greenhouse gas emissions, water and overzealous antibiotic use pose further problems.

"We also can't gloss over the animal welfare concerns of intensive farming methods," University of Auckland microbiologist Professor Siouxie Wiles says.

"As if all that wasn't bad enough, studies suggest climate change is going to lower the yields and nutritional value of staple crops like corn and wheat, expand where crop pests can survive, as well as making it more difficult for farm workers to work at certain times of day.

"In other words, we simply can't rely on our current land-hungry, water-thirsty, pollution-heavy and extinction-inducing ways of producing food if we are to feed the ever growing human population as our environment changes around us."

Experts such as nutritional scientist Hanni Rützler do not predict a shift to total veganism in our lifetime; meat is part of our historical and cultural existence.

A burger made from cultured beef, developed by Professor Mark Post of Maastricht University in the Netherlands. Photo / Press Association

But in a world where the average person consumes a thousand chickens in their lifetime while the environment buckles under the pressure, cultured meat is fast becoming a likely saviour.

Also known as cell-based meat, clean meat, in vitro meat or lab-grown meat (a term one developer is dead against), the idea is that scientists can nurture a cell into something that almost exactly mimics the real deal.

Wiles says a big issue that needed addressing was the reliance on foetal calf serum - the nutritious liquid that is essential at the moment for culturing animal cells.

"Serum is what's left over when the red cells are removed from blood. Foetal calf serum is obtained from blood taken from calf foetuses at slaughter, so still requires the death of an animal.

"For synthetic meats to live up to their potential finding an alternative to foetal calf serum is crucial."

While nothing is on the market yet beef, which has the greatest environmental cost, is leading the way.

Fish, chicken and pork aren't far behind, though Finless Foods, a company dedicated to bringing sustainable seafood alternatives to the world, is yet to put a date on when its tuna will reach market.

These companies are largely run by non-vegans, with their target consumers being the same group.

An expensive and complex process – two journalists tried a cultured Mosa Meat burger in 2013, which cost $481,000 to produce, and deemed it too dry – it involves a stem cell being taken (via a harmless biopsy) and transferred to a nutrient-dense culture media, where it multiplies, and is fed sugars, salts, amino acids and nutrients in similar conditions to an animal's body, before the meat (muscle and fat) is extracted.

One tissue sample could potentially create 80,000 burgers.

The end product is still crude, so burgers are currently the focus; juicy ribeyes are a long way off, though Israel's Aleph Foods have created a steak using 3D technology which, they say, grows the essential four elements – fat, muscle fibres, blood vessels and connective tissue – "together like real meat."

In the case of the Impossible Burger, there weren't any animal proteins – nor hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol or artificial flavours - in the mix.

Its ingredients included coconut oil; wheat, which provided its longevity and fibres; and potato protein, which holds water and gives the meat a juicy texture, along with the uncanny ability to sizzle and burn upon cooking.

But it was sourcing that magic ingredient – the heme – from the roots of soy plants that had convinced Brown and his colleagues that they could effectively reinvent the hamburger patty.

As of last year, the Impossible Burger was available in 2500 restaurants around the US.

From a handful of companies and universities – Brown himself was formerly a Stanford biochemist - there are now more than 20 competing to achieve commercially viable production.

One of Mosa Meat's meatballs. Photo / Mosa Meat

Funding from governments, private companies and Silicon Valley investors is meanwhile steaming in.

Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Kimbal Musk, brother of Tesla founder Elon are backers of Memphis Meats, a Californian outfit promising to have their products on supermarket shelves by 2021.

"Two to three years should be doable for a high price point," explains Dr Mark Post of Mosa Meat, the company which first produced a cultured burger, which was co-funded by Google's Sergey Brin.

Last year, it accrued another $12.5 million in funding; while there's currently no exact figure for the industry's worth, Richard Parr, managing director for the Good Food Institute in Europe, points out that "tens of millions of pounds have been invested in cell-based meat companies."

Mosa Meat suggest that products such as theirs will likely hit high-end restaurants internationally before dinner tables.

For the average consumer, there is a perception problem to overcome – particularly when it comes to lab-grown foods.

But if the double-digit, year on year growth chalked up by plant-based food companies is anything to go by, consumers around the globe are warming to these products.

"In many countries, people are so disconnected with how their food is made, that they won't view synthetic meat negatively, but as a great technological advance," Wiles said.

Although plant-based meat substitutes still cost an average of 43 per cent more than their animal equivalents, farmers are concerned.

A New Zealand industry report out last year found that alternative proteins were soon likely to become a major competitor to some of our red meat products, and called for a clear strategy.

It found that although alternative proteins are currently manufactured in small volumes, large scale production of burger patties and mince was likely to be a reality within five years.

But the biggest area of threat for the sector related to claims that these alternative proteins had a significantly reduced environmental footprint compared to red meat.

The industry now plans to commission scientific research to compare its grass-fed footprint with the new products.

Air New Zealand served up Impossible Foods' Impossible Burger during a Business Premier promotion last year. Photo / Air New Zealand

"Compared to other farming systems around the world such as grain fed, factory farming in the US, red meat production in New Zealand makes efficient use of land that is unsuitable for horticulture or arable production," Beef+Lamb New Zealand's market innovation manager Lee-Ann Marsh says.

"Our early analysis indicates that 93 per cent of sheep and beef farm land would be unsuitable for growing plant based protein crops, for example."

Marsh also argues that there was room for both traditional and alternative proteins in the future.

New Zealand simply isn't out to feed the world like these ambitious, multi-national start-ups are.

"We realistically can only feed 40 million people worldwide - that's 0.05 per cent of the global population - and so we need to be targeting our natural, grass-fed red meat proposition to those consumers who value our products and are willing to pay premiums for them."

Sector research suggests there is a big untapped demand for naturally raised, grass-fed, hormone-free and antibiotic-free red meat.

This is reflected in the US market where retails sales for fresh, grass-fed beef reached $403 million in 2016 - up from $25 million in 2012.

New Zealand's industry had been trying to sell that market difference on the global stage with its Taste Pure Nature NZ campaign, which launched in California last month.

There are obvious regulatory hurdles for GMO meat here, where no fresh produce or meat sold has ever been genetically modified.

Imported food and ingredients derived from GMOs must be approved by a food safety authority and any that are have to be clearly labelled on food packaging.

Mosa Meat suggest that products such as theirs will likely hit high-end restaurants around the world before dinner tables. Photo / Mosa Meat

"We recognise there are a range of areas in which GM might potentially be used beneficially for New Zealand; if the science was to be proven and accepted by consumers and regulators," Marsh says.

"However, the New Zealand public continue to have considerable concerns, particularly for GMO food."

Globally, Memphis Meats' David Kay agrees cell-based meat isn't going to entirely replace agriculture.

"We're in the midst of a massive increase in demand for meat, we call it an 'and not or' scenario. We need multiple meat methods to coexist in order to feed the world."

It is a sentiment that Brown also echoed when he spoke with reporters last year, just before they hopped on a flight back from San Francisco and tried his burger for themselves.

While there might be "ambivalence" from quarters of the beef industry, he said, his company wanted to work with farmers and not against them.

"If you look into the future, you can see it's absolutely inevitable that there is going to be an irreversible transition away from animals as a food production system."

Five products on the horizon

Bacon 2.0

Beef has long been the prime focus of clean meating – it has the greatest environmental impact – but startups are experimenting with other kinds. Benjamina Bollag, chief executive of UK-based HigherSteaks, focuses on pork, which is "a growing market, beef is declining. There are lots of challenges – antibiotics, African swine flu – and with a lot of pork imported in the UK, it's easier to be local [with cell-based pork]."

Chicken mince

New Delhi's Clear Meat focuses on chicken, the world's second-most eaten meat. "I tried being a vegan activist," says Clear Meat's co-founder Kartik Dixit, "I turned maybe two friends vegan in three years. Food is a habit, so you have to provide people with a good alternative." The company seeks to produce India's first cell-based chicken minced meat.

Bleeding burgers

After the creation of its 2013 burger, Mosa Meat have continued to push for widescale production, adding that half of the total meat market is made up of ground products. Their focus remains on beef as "cows are the least efficient links in production," though add that "we plan to expand to other species in future."

Bluefin tuna

Michael Selden of Finless Foods believes cell-based fish can help rescue our depleted oceans. "Cell-based beef has no antibiotics or hormones, but fish has the added benefit of no mercury or plastic, so there's a greater health differential than with meat. We're not vegan, we do kill animals, but we're trying to remedy the wasteful food system."

Fried chicken

San Francisco start-up JUST made its name through plant-based eggs and mayo, but is now branching into the world of cultured fried chicken. This will launch "in the next two to three years," they estimate, adding that "we'll start at high end restaurants and then move to retail."

- Additional reporting: The Daily Telegraph