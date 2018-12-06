I note in the news recently that science educators (and others) are disappointed that "just 20 per cent of children in their final year of primary and intermediate schooling are reaching the expected level of the curriculum in science".



Maybe the lack of books in the Rotorua public library on science (and technology) subjects reflects this lack of competency by schools and their staff?



Peter Dare

Rotorua



Rotorua pride

I grew up in Rotorua in the '50s, and even though I have lived in Australia since 1971, have returned many, many times to Rotorua.

I congratulate the council and other local bodies who have continued to keep Rotorua the great place it was and still is, especially as a tourist destination.



The newly improved waterfront area is certainly another reason to still be proud of Rotorua together with all the other great places such as The Redwood trails.

Keep up the good work and positive visions for a place well loved.

Advertisement

Wendy (Longstaff) Bull

Sydney, Australia



Wastewater options

Re "Our Taonga not a toilet" (Local News, December 4), I must agree with the hapū but also for the added reason that discharging treated wastewater into our lakes is, in fact, the throwing away of a valuable resource.

Why not reinstate and expand, if necessary, the irrigation of Whaka Forest with our treated wastewater? It would be largely taken up by the forest vegetation (enhancing tree growth and productivity) and eliminate the need to discharge it into our lakes.

Properly-managed very little would enter the ground water system.

David Preest

Rotorua



The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email to editor@dailypost.co.nz or write to the Editor, PO Box 1442, Rotorua 3040.