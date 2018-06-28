While the Queen is generally known for her stoic manner, one Kiwi teen has managed to get Her Majesty to not just crack a smile but to share a right royal chuckle with her.

During an awards evening at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, Alexia Hilbertidou, 19 was presented with a Queen's Young Leaders Award for her work founding GirlBoss where she encourages women into science, technology and maths (STEM) careers and higher leadership.

While it was a formal occasion with all the pomp and ceremony one would expect in the presence of royalty, Hilbertidou's interaction with the Queen made for a special moment noticed by the audience.

So just what was it that the young entrepreneur said to elicit a giggle from the Monarch?

The Red Beach local from Auckland's North Shore told the Herald when she spoke to the Queen upon accepting her award, she shared a fact about the number of female CEOs, which the Queen seemed to enjoy.

"I said that currently in the NZX 50, there are more CEOs named John than CEOs who are women and that I am striving to change that. She chuckled at the John fact and said I was doing very good work," Hilbertidou said.

"Many people came up to me afterwards and asked 'how did you make the Queen laugh?'"

As well as impressing the Queen, 19-year-old Hilbertidou was one of only five, including fellow Kiwi award winner Ezekiel Raui, 20, to be invited for a private meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to the royal newlyweds about their upcoming trip to New Zealand, she said Prince Harry expressed interest in seeing Hilbertidou at work.

Prince Harry took time to speak with a special selection of award winners at the event. Photo / Instagram

"Prince Harry said they would love to see my work in action when they visit NZ later this year and reaffirmed how important it was to empower women. He expressed that his wife particularly would be interested in seeing GirlBoss in action when they visit," Hilbertidou shared.

Revealing he still has a streak of his old party boy ways, she said Prince Harry also asked about the "after party" and where the celebrations would continue for the award recipients.

As for Markle, she shared with Hilbertidou her love of New Zealand, having visited before on her first honeymoon.

"Meghan Markle expressed her love of New Zealand and how much she is looking forward to visiting New Zealand again later this year."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

The Royal Family weren't the only famous faces impressed with the work of the GirlBoss founder.

In fact, Hilbertidou shared a long conversation with David Beckham, an esteemed guest at the ceremony.

"David Beckham and I talked for a long time about GirlBoss New Zealand and my time in London, he was very interested in GirlBoss New Zealand and appeared passionate about women in leadership. He said that 'when you received your award you had the biggest smile of all the winners.'"

There was also a moment which could have proved awkward, as Beckham thought the Duke and Duchess wished to speak to him privately but in fact were requesting the company of Hilbertidou.

"We had a laugh together because a staff member politely interrupted us when David and I were talking to say 'The Duke and Duchess request your presence' and he said 'Oh, me?' And then they said 'No, her'".

The Queen's Command 💖 A post shared by Alexia Hilbertidou (@alexia.hil) on Jun 26, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

As for Buckingham Palace itself, the young entrepreneur described it as unlike anything else she has ever seen.

"Buckingham Palace is truly unlike anywhere else in the world. It is so surreal. It is so beautiful and grand but you have a lingering sense of deja vu because many of the rooms you have seen in photos, news articles and movies."

As well as visiting Buckingham Palace during her trip, Hilbertidou also had the pleasure of sharing a meal with Jamie Oliver, touring BBC London, meeting Former PM Sir John Major, enjoying a 10 downing Street garden lunch, and meeting PM Theresa May.