Efforts are being stepped up to protect the planet from incoming asteroids that could wipe out entire regions or even continents.

The US National Science and Technology Council released a report yesterday calling for improved asteroid detection, tracking and deflection.

Nasa is participating, with US emergency, military officials.

Nasa's planetary defence officer, Lindley Johnson, said scientists have found 95 per cent of all these near-Earth objects measuring 1km or bigger. But the hunt is still on for the remaining 5 per cent and smaller rocks that could still inflict big damage.

Advertisement

Nasa has cataloged 18,310 objects of all sizes. Slightly more than 800 are 140m or bigger.

There's no quick solution if a space rock is suddenly days or weeks from striking. But such notice would give time to evacuate the area it might hit.

Ground telescopes are good at picking up asteroids zooming into the inner solar system and approaching from the night side of Earth, Johnson said. What's difficult to detect are rocks that have already zipped past the sun and are heading out of the solar system, approaching from the day side.

That's what happened in 2013 when an asteroid about 20m in size suddenly exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, damaging thousands of buildings. An asteroid exploded over Tunguska, Russia, in 1908, levelling 2000 sq km of forest.

According to the report, casualties could be in the millions if a similar event struck New York.