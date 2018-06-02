Housing New Zealand staff have confirmed that two more Whanganui homes will soon become available for occupation.

The houses are among the 240 state houses in New Zealand that have been sitting empty due to suspected methamphetamine contamination.

"The two properties were suspected to have meth contamination as of March 31, 2018," said HNZ spokesman Paul Clearwater.

"They have since been brought back to the letting pool so that we can house more families and people this winter."

Advertisement

The two Whanganui houses were previously in the "Renewal and Maintenance" category but are now deemed safe for habitation after the release of a report by Government Chief Science Advisor Peter Gluckman.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford has said he commissioned the report because of the anxiety about meth contamination and the testing and remediation industry that had grown as a result.

The report found no evidence that third-hand exposure to methamphetamine smoking causes adverse health effects.

As of March 31 this year, the Whanganui region had a total of 559 HNZ properties and seven were vacant while under repair.