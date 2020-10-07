Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has endured a brutally awkward interview – but has ultimately revealed his excitement for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup clash this weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sport The Breakdown's Joe Wheeler and former All Black Israel Dagg at his Wanaka home, Hansen spoke about the All Blacks' prospects, retirement and the Wallabies' challenge at Bledisloe I.

Dagg even managed to hilariously bring the stoic Hansen out of his shell.

"It's great for the country, great for the players, great for the coaches – both new guys," Hansen said about this weekend's Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington, before getting interrupted by Dagg who encouraged more excitement from his former coach.

Advertisement

"You want me to get really excited?" Hansen replied. "Righto, sorry mate. How fantastic is it that we've got test rugby at Sky Stadium!"

Hansen said he was enjoying retirement, allowing him to spend more time with his family and watch rugby from afar.

"It's great. I mean have a look around. The view is outstanding. It's nice and relaxing. Plenty of time to do what I want to do with the family. And get to watch the footy rather than be part of it.

"Probably miss it for the first time come [Sunday] when you see the boys run out but it was time wasn't it."

Steve Hansen being interviewed by The Breakdown's Joe Wheeler and Israel Dagg. Photo / Sky

What has he been doing in semi-retirement?

"There's a bit of water about so you can go fishing. Fishing season has just started so I'll look out for trout.

"Speaking of trout, that's our local down the main street there. Mr and Mrs McKenzie own that and their young fella (Damian McKenzie) runs around for the All Blacks so we'll be down there supporting them.

"Golf obviously. Plenty of time with golf. It's just such a peaceful place. You can do everything you like really and have fun."

Advertisement

Hansen said he was expecting a tough Wallabies side, but backed the All Blacks to take it out on Sunday.

"Of course they're going to compete. They're a good side and they'll be well coached. Good players and they've got something to play for haven't they. They haven't won the Bledisloe for a long time. I'm confident that our guys will be ready."

Hansen also ruled out getting back to work in the form of a commentator role with Sky, preferring instead to enjoy his peaceful life in Wanaka.

Watch the full interview above