A former All Black, Highlanders and Southland halfback was caught drink-driving after being seen by a witness crossing the centre line at least 15 times in Queenstown.

Quinton James Cowan, 38, known as Jimmy, was caught driving while more than three times the alcohol limit on State Highway 6 after a trip over the Crown Range.

He was seen by a witness driving across the centre line of the road at least 15 times.

Cowan was convicted and sentenced last week in the Invercargill District Court by Judge Cameron Walker, who suspended him from driving for 28 days.

After the suspension, he will be required to have an alcohol-interlock licence.

Cowan was also fined $900 and court costs of $160.

Police were phoned by a witness who saw Cowan crossing the centre line multiple times while driving through Cardrona on Cardrona Valley Rd.

He continued driving south towards Queenstown.

The witness then saw Cowan "crossing the centre line approximately 15 to 20 times", the summary stated.

By about 1pm Cowan was on the Crown Range road.

Police followed him to observe his driving behaviour and he was stopped for a roadside breath test on SH6 in Queenstown.

He admitted drinking and was taken to the police station, where he recorded a breath test result of 836mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

In his explanation to police, he said he had been drinking until the early morning and had had only four hours of sleep.

Cowan has previously faced disorderly behaviour and drink-driving charges.