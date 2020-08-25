It's the season for All Blacks babies.

A day after first-five eight Richie Mo'unga and wife Sophie welcomed daughter Billie, teammate TJ Perenara and wife Greer have announced the arrival of their daughter. Fellow back Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah are also due to have a girl next month.

Greer Perenara posted an image on Instagram of their new born baby. She did not share the girl's name but had a lovely message for her followers on social media.

"Thank you for all the messages of support/suspense etc over the past few days. We have been settling in together as a new whānau with our pēpi who arrive earth side 24.08.20 at 12.01pm," the post said.

"You guys know I'll share the details and all the real talk with you eventually about birth etc. For now though, we are just taking some time to get to know our daughter and she's getting to know us.

"Pāpā @TJ_Perenara has been incredible, he was born to be a Dad! Seeing him step into fatherhood is just making me fall in love with him more every single day!

"We both think our girl is pretty cool and can't wait for you all to meet her when the time is right.

"Again, thank you for your support guys. I genuinely mean it."