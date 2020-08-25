New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

In tonight's episode, All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and Brad Weber fire up ahead of the North v South match, which remains set for September 5.

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read joins Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and John Kirwan to discuss his return to rugby with Counties-Manukau for the upcoming Mitre 10 Cup season - and the panel hand out some awards for the most eye-catching moments during Super Rugby Aotearoa.