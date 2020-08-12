Taika Waititi is doing his part to support rugby clubs across the country.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has linked up with his childhood club to help raise funds for youth team development.

Proudly sporting a Poneke Football Club jersey, Waititi posted a photo to his Instagram to announce he had signed three jerseys to be auctioned.

"My old stomping ground. Funding is tight and all clubs around the country could use your help. Pōneke is auctioning these jerseys to raise money for youth team development. I've signed 3 jerseys you can bid on. Probably worth more than a @hurricanesrugby one tbh, but to be clear, none of them have seen any action - much like my rugby career. And that's why my face is still perfect," Waititi wrote.

The post has more than 150,000 likes.

The first jersey has been listed on TradeMe, with a bid of $500.

The auction closes next Wednesday. All money raised goes directly to the Poneke Football Club.

Meanwhile, Waititi last week revealed he's also worked on a fundraiser for essential workers, with a star-studded reading of James and the Giant Peach including Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth and Meryl Streep.

The project raised $1.7 million.