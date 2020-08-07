Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has welcomed back two All Blacks to his starting lineup ahead of their title-deciding game against the Highlanders on Sunday.

Joe Moody and Braydon Ennor return to provide extra firepower to the Crusaders, who can clinch the Super Rugby Aotearoa title with a win over the Highlanders at Orangetheory Stadium.

Robertson was thankful to have two experience players back fit in time for the big clash.

"Braydon Ennor is back and training extremely well and worked incredibly hard off the pitch to make sure he's right for this one," he said. "[He brings] a lot of maturity, a lot of game understanding and speed.

Advertisement

"Joe's slotting straight back in. He's a quiet achiever and just goes back in and does his work."

Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Robertson was once again aware that the entire country will probably be hoping for a second-straight home loss from the Crusaders to set up a decider against the Blues at Eden Park next weekend, but assured his side was instead treating this clash as the "final".

"We knew for it to come down to the last round robin game and for it to be a final would be pretty special, but we've still got a job to do," he said.

"We've played a lot of finals. We understand what's required, the intensity that's needed. After getting beaten at home a couple of weeks ago, it's fresh in our mind and we clearly understand that this is a final for us."

Meanwhile, the Highlanders are hoping to spoil the Crusaders' party with a settled side consisting of just one change from the starting lineup that lost to the Blues last week, with Jona Nareki coming in for Scott Gregory in the No 11 jersey.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Tom Christie, Tom Sanders, Quinten Strange, Samuel Whitelock, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor (c), Joe Moody

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, George Bower, Oliver Jager, Luke Romano, Sione Havili, Mitchell Drummond, Brett Cameron, Leicester Fainga'anuku

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Josh McKay, Michael Collins, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith (cc), Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Jack Whetton, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jeff Thwaites, Ash Dixon (cc), Ayden Johnstone

Advertisement

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Siate Tokolahi, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jesse Parete, Folau Fakatava, Ngane Punivai, Teariki Ben-Nicholas