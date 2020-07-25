We all know him as the director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who has graced our screens daily to provide the country with updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Bloomfield is set to take on a new name as he hits the field with a handful of former professional players in the 25th annual parliamentary rugby match.

The Ministry of Health team had helped brainstorm a few ideas such as "Hospital Pass" and "Don't Smash Ash".

He told media on Thursday he'd settled on "The Eliminator".

Today's clash will see Bloomfield line up alongside the likes of Stephen Bachop​, Jason Eaton​, Norm Hewitt​ and Rodney So'oialo - you can watch the live stream below.

Speaker Trevor Mallard is the team's manager and rugby commentator Ken Laban is the waterboy. Former All Black captain Andy Leslie and player Earle Kirton are coaches.

Bloomfield admitted he hadn't done as much training as he would have liked in the lead-up.

"It's 35 years since I last played a game of rugby, so I'm not sure how long I'll last on the field," he said.

"I'm glad there's a very significant rolling subs arrangement."

Bloomfield said he was listed as openside flanker but is intending to run on the wing.

Meanwhile, National's Mark Mitchell and former health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse will be joined by former All Black Piri Weepu, his brother, former league player Billy Weepu, and former Blues and Hurricanes player Ofisa Tonu'u to make up the opposition.

Kickoff is at 2.30pm at the Wainuiomata Rugby Club, brought to you by Pick up the Pace podcast.