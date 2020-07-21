New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

On tonight's show, former All Blacks Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and John Kirwan discuss the big news at the weekend that New Zealand Rugby has opted to start a new Super Rugby competition - potentially without a limited number of Australian teams - and no South African or Argentinian teams involved.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson joins the team to discuss the decision - and others - from the three-month long Aratipu review, and Wilson and co pick their Super Rugby Aotearoa Form XV -including whether Beauden Barrett makes the cut, and who gets the 6 jersey - Sam Cane or Ardie Savea?