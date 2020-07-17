Rugby Australia has responded to New Zealand Rugby's decision to part ways with Sanzaar in the hope of establishing a new Super Rugby competition.

NZR has revealed plans to ditch the current tournament structure - as well as the governing body - from 2021, following the three-month Aratipu review.

NZR's preference would be an eight- to 10 team competition, which includes all five New Zealand franchises and one Pacific Island team with two to four Australian sides.

It is believed Sanzaar would remain in control of the Rugby Championship.

NZR said they are excited around what Australia can bring to the table, and will be working with them to seek interest from their Super Rugby franchises. From next week, expressions of interest will be sought from the Aussie teams - potentially sparking a fight for survival among the five franchises - before deciding on their participation.

But in a statement, RA did not express immediate interest to join their Pacific neighbours. Rather, they "acknowledge" NZR's "preferred position" in regards to a future competition.

"[We] look forward to working constructively with New Zealand Rugby in the coming weeks," they said.

RA added they will continue discussions with stakeholders as well as their "valued Sanzaar joint venture partners".

They said due to the impacts of Covid-19, they recognise the need to "review the sustainability and practicality of the current Super Rugby competition and consider alternative models that are in the best interests of Australian Rugby from 2021 and beyond".

Details of the Aratipu review were leaked earlier this month, and suggested New Zealand wanted only two Australian teams in the new competition, as they did not believe more could compete with all five of their teams.

That alarmed Australia and they subsequently considered options around their own domestic competition going forward.

New Zealand hopes the new tournament will deliver exciting, competitive rugby and a product for fans to enjoy.